tTech triples net profit

After a slow start to 2020, tTech Limited saw its first quarter get off to a riveting start as its net profit rose by 94 per cent to $8.05 million on revenues increasing by 10 per cent to $96.37 million for the period ending March 31, 2021.

The information technology service provider has continued to benefit from the shift to digital and increased demand for their services. With cost of sales kept under control, tTech's gross profit improved to seven per cent to $64.98 million.

Administrative and other operating expenses increased by one per cent to $60.09 million. This was largely driven by a seven per cent rise in administrative expenses to $55.30 million. As a result of the increased income, tTech's operating profit rose by 96 per cent to $7.42 million. Even with a net finance cost of $98,000, tTech's profit before taxation came up to $8.13 million. Since five years have passed since tTech listed on January 7, the company incurred a taxation cost of $83,000. tTech's earnings per share doubled to $0.08 and is in line to surpass the $0.21 set in the 2020 financial year.

“tTech provides the IT security services required to implement these technical measures and we have partnered with a boutique data protection services firm, Design Privacy, to offer the complete set of technical and organisational data protection services to all Jamaican businesses. We had a successful launch of this service in the quarter which saw a number of organisations signing up for a special introductory offer. As more organisations realise the difficulty and increased risks associated with not having the required IT skills within their teams, outsourcing will become the preferred option and tTech is poised and ready with years of focused IT services delivery experience, said CEO of tTech Christopher Reckord in his report to shareholders.

Total assets increased by eight per cent to $339.54 million which was due to its improved cash and cash equivalents of $131.53 million that composed of $41.88 million in cash and bank balances with $89.65 million in short-term investments. Cashflow from operations during the quarter was $19.22 million compared to an outflow of $4.52 million in the prior period. Total liabilities marginally increased by $92.26 million while shareholders equity rose by 12 per cent to $247.27 million. tTech paid a dividend of $5.62 million or $0.053 per share to shareholders on June 15. tTech held its annual Techcon on May 18 and 19.

“In 2021, tTech will continue to be on the lookout for mutually beneficial partnerships, including acquisition opportunities, while continuing to execute on our strategic plans including the continuous exploration of growing revenues outside of Jamaica. We will achieve our 2021 objectives with the relevant training for our team and continuously upgrading our processes and technologies, which will lead to more efficient business processes and an improved customer experience, which will ultimately lead to improved financial performance,” Reckord said.