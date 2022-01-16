Twanashh Events designs with 'Grace' and passion

FROM Mondays to Fridays, insurance officer Grace-Anne Brown works at a commercial bank, but on the weekends she turns people's ideas and concepts into reality.

Brown, through her event planning and decorating company, Twanashh Events, designs and decorates the show-stopping, beautiful spaces that attracts one's attention and garners oohs and ahhs of appreciation.

A simple interest sparked a passion and three years later, Brown and her fiancé now work as a team to design event spaces.

“Twanashh Events is a mixture of the name of my fiancé and my middle name. We got started about three years ago learning as we go along by doing events for friends and family but we didn't start professionally until about a year later,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

“I have always had a liking of putting spaces together — I used to live on the home-makeover websites and games. I remember going through university, I always found interest in the planning of events and seeing it come to life. I assisted with a friend's baby shower and that is where I found my passion,” she recounted.

The business offers unique design and other decor options for baby showers, dinner parties, birthdays and anniversary celebrations, and other special events.

Brown recalls that in the beginning she funded the business solely from her salary, soon thereafter the enterprise became profitable and “the products starting paying for themselves”.

However, as the novel coronavirus pandemic heavily affected the global economy, small business owners, in particular ones in the entertainment industry like Twanashh Events, started to feel the pinch as the Government implemented measures to curb spread of the disease.

“Due to the pandemic we were out of business for at least a year. We started back in the middle of 2021 and have been trying to recoup. One of our major roadblocks is sourcing quality products to complement our services…we are still in the research process,” Brown shared.

Nonetheless, while that door was temporarily closed, other opportunities knocked.

She continued, “We later launched a subsection to the business called Balloon Designs by Ash, where we specialise in creating balloon gifts to the liking of the recipient. They are fully customisable for all ages”.

Brown added that this month end, the company will begin to offer a new package deal for pop up picnics.

She further told the Sunday Finance, “Marketing usually happens at events when I am setting up; however, our most successful tactic is utilising the different social media platforms. We are currently working on another tactic to see how successful it can be”.

Both businesses can be found on Instagram at Twanashh.Events and Ballons._ByAsh.

There's a lot that goes into creating the ordered design that Twanashh Events brings to every venue including the finer details that make for a great celebration. According to her, the love and excitement that the business brings remains the key driver for her steadfastness.

“With a full-time job I oftentimes miss out on opportunities and I am currently limited to doing events on the weekends. With this arrangement, having events back to back for a few weeks really can take a toll on the body but with the love and passion I have, it levels the playing field,” she reasoned.

“I get excited whenever I have an event to set up…my creative juices are usually at its peak! Seeing the results and the excitement on the faces of my clients and their guests are the best parts,” an enthusiastic Brown exclaimed.

That drive, consistency and hard work is how she determines her success as an entrepreneur.

“Success is being truly happy and at peace with where you are in your life. Currently, my goals are my work, learning and being the best version of myself so that I can live a fulfilled life,” Brown contemplated.

Looking ahead, she aspires to tap into wedding industry, beginning with her own.

“Currently, I'm working on the biggest project and most personal project I can imagine — planning and designing my wedding. Being the client and the planner can be very confusing but I am excited to see the results and how much I have made my own dream come alive,” she revealed.

She told the Sunday Finance, “I'm an avid daydreamer. I picture myself at the top doing big weddings and gorgeous baby showers with the others killing the game currently. We have some really talented people in Jamaica and I am proud of the young ladies I see doing their thing on a day to day basis. I want my name to be among the names of event decorators people want to work with.”

In a moment of introspection, Brown shared what valuable piece of advice she would give her young self, “No matter what happens in life, what is for you will be for you, continue working towards your goals, God has BIG plans for you. Be brave. Be bold. Believe in yourself. Take risks. You got this girl!”