Uber partners with Visa Jamaica to offer discounted leases

Uber has partnered with Visa to offer discounted leases to its users to encourage more in-app card use. This initiative aims to reward Uber users that are Visa cardholders. The Uber app has been available in Jamaica since June.

“It has now been about five months since Uber is available in Jamaica and the response has been positive, so we wanted to reward users and encourage them to go cashless, a much easier transaction method. It was also an honour to partner with a well-known and respected company like Visa to offer discounted rides to our users,” said Uber.

The promotion, which started on October 15 and will end on November 15, 2021, gives users a US$4 or $592 discount on their first lease when they select Visa as a payment method and enter the code VISAUBERJA. Terms and conditions apply.

“Our vision is to be the best way to pay and receive payments for everyone, everywhere and with this in mind, we work to expand the use of electronic payments, which benefits countries on many levels: the daily lives of citizens get better; businesses operate more easily, and governments become more efficient,” said Frank Gandarillas, Visa's country manager for the Caribbean. “Together with Uber we want to offer Jamaicans one more reason to choose Visa as their main form of payment since with Visa they have a single card for everything.”

Uber also shared that users can look out for more promotions and discounts in the future. In September, Uber offered discounted leases to vaccination centres. Uber said, “We are always finding ways to reward users, and so it is not far-fetched to think that we will have more exciting promotions in the Jamaican market, so we want users to stay tuned to all our relevant communications.”