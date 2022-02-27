THE Fair Trading Commission (FTC) is making public its grave concerns regarding the operations of nursing homes in Jamaica, citing a litany of unfair practices at these institutions.

In addition, the FTC, which carried out a detailed study of nursing homes last year, concludes that the sector has an ineffective regulatory structure governing the enterprises and recommended actions to improve the governance regime. The FTC study examined issues in the nursing home sector that may affect its efficient functioning such as availability and access to information, contract/agreement terms, and scope for consumer redress.

A mystery shopper exercise was conducted to determine how readily nursing homes provided information to potential clients as well as the quality of the information provided. The exercise found the sector wanting in many respects, whilst highlighting the unfair practices carried out and the growing informality in the sector.

In its 25-page report, the FTC, “found many instances of what it deemed to be unfair contracts. According to the document, the FTC found that some contracts had potentially unfair and unclear fee-related terms. Also, some contracts were found to be unnecessarily complex, thus making it difficult to assess rights and obligations under the contract.”

Addressing unfair contracts

The FTC addressed the concerns of the unfairness of terms and clarity of contracts by alerting care homes to its general guidance on Unfair Terms in Consumer Contracts, which states that a consumer is not bound by a standard term in a contract with a seller or supplier if that term is unfair. The commission indicated that it would take enforcement action against care homes where appropriate, referring that complaints procedure and availability of redress for complainants was another area of concern.

The fair trade regulatory body pointed out that data on complaints and outcomes were not readily available and recommended that care home regulators improve their collection and use of complaints data. Furthermore, the FTC recommended that regulators produce a document with practical information on redress avenues and that the document be made available to care home residents.

During the mystery shopper exercise, all the nursing homes surveyed indicated that they were registered with the Ministry of Health and Wellness but information from the ministry showed that only six of the seventeen homes surveyed were registered. The ministry admitted that several nursing homes are unregistered, pointing out that of the approximately 220 nursing homes that are in operation in Jamaica, only 104 even bothered to submit applications for registration in since 2019.

These registrations were 13 divided as follows: new registrations (43) and re-registrations (61). This means that only 45 per cent of nursing homes in operation are registered or even attempted to get registered.

One reason cited for this statistic is that several operators are of the impression that registration with the Companies Office of Jamaica was the sole requirement to operate.

Ineffective regulatory regime

The FTC report highlighted the health and wellness ministry does not have the authority to close down facilities that are not registered, as the Nursing Homes Registration Act (NHRA) of 1934 does not empower the ministry to close them. As a result, the ministry's prerogative has been to bring these unregistered facilities into compliance with the legislation.

Consequently, the FTC has observed that the “NHRA requires an extensive overhaul to meet the current needs of consumers and to provide a well-balanced legislative framework that will guide the providers/operators of nursing homes.” For example, the NHRA focuses solely on registration matters and fails to address matters concerning the operation of the nursing home, quality of services, or consumer rights and needs including but not limited to access to information.

The study also identified, “an apparent lack of resources at the health and wellness ministry to handle matters relating to nursing homes. The Institutions and Facilities Unit lacks vital resources to adequately handle all its responsibilities. The unit is understaffed with only two members to serve the entire island and therefore struggles to execute its mandate.”

It must be noted that the unit operates from a single location in Kingston and is also responsible for monitoring the situation of abandoned nursing home residents when determining if a nursing home can be recommended for closure.

Other concerns highlighted

The study has identified several challenges to ascertaining the information needed to make the best possible decision. Several inherent barriers existed, which means that people are not able to make well-informed decisions.

The mystery shopper exercise highlighted an unwillingness of nursing home operators to provide pertinent information to prospective customers over the phone. Such information was not available on nursing homes' websites or their social media pages.

