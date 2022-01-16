Unusual ways to improve income

As the new year unfolds and you begin to consider ways in which you can increase our income, there are some overlooked talents which should not be discarded in your considerations. These range from multilingual abilit ies to hobbies that have the potential for monetisation.

The accent

Consider coming home from the UK if you have Jamaican roots and are unemployed. For reasons best known to themselves, Jamaicans are enamoured of the English accent and will pay a premium to new hires who speak English with the intonation of a true Englishman or woman. Such employees enjoy rapid promotion if they further display the key talents which are needed for advanced roles. If otherwise, you have the gift of the gab and are able to produce accents at will, you will also find this a useful talent to get hired in business process outsourcing roles which service North American clients.

Speaking multiple languages

The ability to speak several languages is a talent also in high demand in the Caribbean's very big tourism sector which embraces guests from every nation in the world. If you can speak other languages aside from English, you could pick up new roles as a translator, a transcriptionist, tutor and even online marketer.

Coding

Having the ability to code can lead you into several new ways of earning extra income. If you can code, you may be the software developer or computer programmer that many companies are looking for. More and more remote job roles are also emerging in this field, which means that you can hang your shingle on your bedroom door and only come out for trips to the bathroom and the kitchen - if you are so minded. If you can write, read and update code the possibilities are endless in today's job market.

Companion

Do you have a talent for friendship? Here is another skill or aptitude which can increase your income. Directly, you can be a professional who provides companion services for the elderly, manage social events, excel at sales and in many other ways use your ability to make people feel accepted, relevant and have a good time. Being a friend has nothing to do with prostitution. In some countries people pay by the hour for individuals to accompany them to events, to the cinema, or to stay with an elderly relative during certain times of the day. Individuals with this kind of personality can also start successful businesses, such as clubs and exercise classes.

Story writing

There is a healthy market for unpredictable stories or stories with the twists and turns which keep readers interested. Research shows that newspapers will pay between 200 pounds sterling to two thousand pounds sterling for such stories.

If you are a writer you can also consider self-help books which are another genre in demand. People are always searching for ways to improve, or motivational writing that makes them feel better. Horror stories, for some reason, are also among best-sellers. Audio books are also increasingly popular for individuals who prefer to listen to content.

Gossip and comedy

Do you love to gossip or can you make people laugh? Create a YouTube channel in which you can discuss the latest celebrity activity or news in your community, or make your listeners and viewers laugh. As you increase subscriptions and views, you can make money from advertising revenue including display, overlay, and video ads.

Other unusual income sources

In conclusion, other uncommon ways of increasing your income and making money involve looking at how you can make money from the things you love to do, such as video gaming, online bingo and scrabble tournaments.

You can also make money standing in line and paying bills for people who are too busy to do these transactions themselves. There is also sperm and egg donation which can be transacted at fertility clinics. Really, the ways of increasing income are numerous. See what problems you can solve around you, or what talents you have, and you will be on your way!