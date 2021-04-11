Virtudes, Morgan's Creek launch new hemp-based skin-care line

Medicinal hemp producer Virtudes is now the main supplier of distilled cannabidiol (CBD) for Morgan's Creek's recently launched skin-care line called Daleha Rejuvenation.

Under a recently signed agreement, Virtudes will supply Morgan's Creek with high-quality distilled CBD oil made from locally grown hemp — a cannabis sativa variation that provides the same benefits without the 'high' that comes from using most cannabis-based products that have a high Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content. The oil will be used to create a range of skin-care products such as soaps, scrubs, and moisturisers.

“This partnership was an easy decision for us as we believe in cementing our presence locally before we go overseas,” Virtudes Chairman and CEO Jamiel Jamieson is quoted in a news release. “This is one of many partnerships we hope to forge in the coming months as we ramp up cultivation and harvesting at the farm.”

Virtudes Co-Founder and Chief Operations Officer (COO) Farrah Zargaran said the partnership signals the company's entry into the beauty and skin-care industry.

“Virtudes is always open to forging long-term partnerships with companies of all sizes as long as our business goals are aligned. Morgan's Creek produces high-quality beauty and skin-care products which really help people, and that is one of the pillars on which the Virtudes brand is built. It is definitely encouraging to see a home-grown Jamaican brand like Morgan's Creek willing to take the leap with us,” he said.

According to Zargaran, companies that make the step to include cannabis-based products in their offerings are on the cutting edge of innovation and stand to benefit from a product that is on a strong growth trajectory globally.

“In Jamaica, I think there needs to be greater awareness about the benefits of using hemp so that consumers can make informed decisions about whether they should consider trying them. It would be unfortunate for Jamaica to be left behind in this segment of the cannabis market simply due to lack of information sharing,” he said.

Morgan's Creek Founder and Managing Director Joni-Dale Morgan argued that the beauty and cosmetics industry has pivoted well, for the most part, despite the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“Since most people are going out less, most companies in the industry have shifted their focus from say, make-up, to promoting their beauty and skin-care products more. People are at home more so they have time to do their beauty routine, especially those persons who are conscious about health,” he said.

Morgan's Creek produces organic skin care and beauty for the local and international markets. The company supplies a number of local hotel gift shops and large pharmacy chains in Jamaica such as Fontana and Discount; and distributes internationally through its e-commerce platform.

CBD-based products have been known to provide relief to people suffering from chronic pain and do not carry the risk of getting 'high' as with most cannabis products.

Morgan said she was happy to be partnering with a truly Jamaican-owned cannabis company that can provide her with high-quality raw materials to make her products.

“I've personally seen the benefits of using CBD oil and so I hope that my customers who use our CBD-based products will experience the same benefits. Hemp-related products are also easier to export as they have less global restrictions due to their low THC content. Incorporating hemp-based products in our product line is a good look for us as we expand our reach,” Morgan said.