SCOTIABANK is talking up its growth in the Caribbean amid criticisms that the organisation is scaling down its operations in the region.

In an interview with the Jamaica Observer, executive vice-president, Caribbean, Central America and Uruguay (CCAU), International Banking, Anya Schnoor, said, “We are growing in the Caribbean actually, people think sometimes we left a country so that means we're pulling back, no we are actually growing.”

Contrastingly, the annual reports of Scotiabank's parent company reveal that the contribution to total earnings from Caribbean and Central American markets over the past three years has been shrinking .

In 2021 the region contributed only three per cent to Bank of Nova Scotia's overall earnings which was down from a five per cent contribution in 2019 and an eight per cent contribution in 2018.

However, Schnoor maintains, “We're actually acquiring new customers every day, we're expanding our operations here because if you think of being the bank of the Americas, the Caribbean is that central point that connects many of our customers that operate in Canada to South American to the Caribbean. So it's about finding those opportunities and finding the places that we feel give us the opportunity to grow.”

When quizzed about the kind of growth Scotia is experiencing, Schnoor disclosed that “it's growing our client base and the services we offer in the Caribbean in terms of whether its wealth management, launching new unit trust funds or launching new insurance products. We just recently in the last three years bought a bank in the Dominican Republic, expanding in that market, it's a country with over 10 million people so obviously there are opportunities to grow there. In the investments that you see that Jamaica has done in expanding its ABM network, in building a brand new mobile app really providing our clients with access to the things that they couldn't do before, that's how we're expanding in the region.”

The latest restructuring exercise from Scotiabank in the region involves the company closing its Cipero and Rushworth Streets Branch in San Fernando and its Park and Pembroke Street Branch in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad. This restructuring exercise will impact about 149 employees between March – May 2022. Scotiabank disclosed that the closures form part of its digital transformation drive which it has been implementing across the region.

“We want to be the bank of the Americas and this is where the Caribbean fits in. So, if you think of our footprint and we've been restructuring it over the last 10 years, we are strategic with aligning our footprint to focus in markets like Jamaica where we have scale, where we can grow, where we have the population to be able to scale our operations,” stated Schnoor.

She further explained that “in the past people used to say I need to see a branch to think that we are growing, now our mobile phone is our branch, it is what our customers are using every day to interact with us and if you think of the 51 million transactions that passed through our [Jamaican] organisation last year, 97 per cent of them were done on a mobile phone, online or ABM. So we're scaling but we don't have to scale in the traditional way; brick and mortar is a part of it but now we can grow our operations in many different ways and that's the way technology has really changed the way we do business.”

She noted that while other players are trying to get into Guyana, Scotiabank is divesting its business there because it doesn't make economic sense for the business.

“We announced last year that we intended to divest in Guyana only because of scalability. Guyana is a large country with a relatively small population and it comes down to us being in markets where we have a strong presence already like in Jamaica, that history of being in the country, 700,000 plus customers and our ability to grow that and scale it. Guyana is a very small population, very much focused on one particular industry which is oil and gas and so that will expand the economy overtime and I think for us, do we want to invest there or do we want to be able to provide in the countries where we already have scale and presence to be able to grow?”