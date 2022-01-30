We like people more

AS Jamaicans brace for new bank fees and charges, credit unions are positioning themselves as an alternative for those seeking reprieve.

Robin Levy, group CEO of the Jamaica Co-operative Credit Union League, told the Jamaica Observer that he's encouraging locals who are frustrated with their bankers to consider joining a credit union. While speaking at the Jamaica Stock Exchange investment and capital markets conference on Thursday, Levy stressed that there are certain benefits which banks enjoy that credit unions don't but he explained that the average Jamaican can receive the similar products from a credit union without breaking their piggy bank.

“The products a credit union offer is not what makes it a credit union. There are credit unions around the world that offer credit cards, online unsecured loans, mobile wallets, overdraft and chequing accounts. These are common products in more developed countries for credit unions. What makes a credit union unique, is the fact that it is a co-operative, and one person one vote is our organisational structure, our capital structure and more importantly, why we do what we do. That's what makes you a credit union,” said Levy.

He further stated that “credit unions are not driven by profits...they are driven by improving the financial condition of the average person who joins that credit union whether they be in S. Kitts, Trinidad or Jamaica.”

However, he clarified that “it is not that we are stupid about money, we like money but we just happen to like people more. It's really about improving people and then looking to make a profit so we can continue to help more people.”

When quizzed about how credit unions make money, Levy said, “we make it by charging a margin between what we pay our savers and what we charge our lenders… it varies widely from credit union to credit union also depending on the type of credit union.”

At the same time, he highlighted that credit unions are already subjected to similar regulations which guide commercial banks.

“We have to abide by the same criteria in terms of onboarding persons for anti-money laundering and those types of requirements as the banking sector does. We are, however, in the midst of changing our onboarding process to allow them to reduce the requirements based upon the type of service the member is coming in to do.”

“For example, if you're just opening an account, if you're not getting a loan, you don't require proof of income, you just need proof of address or national ID and you should be able to start saving with a credit union, and that should be within a few months,” he continued.

He admitted that currently credit unions are at a disadvantage because they aren't allowed to settle transactions without a bank.

“We have to do our banking through a bank. I can't tell you how often it's been that a credit union manager writes a loan, issues a cheque, the person goes into the bank with it and the banker says what's this money for? I can do better, tear up that and I'll give you a loan myself. Our own bankers are competing with us and there's nothing we can do about it.”

But he noted that all that will change with the promulgation of the Credit Union Act. “We need the Act to be passed that will allow us to access RTGS ourselves so we can do our own transfers without needing bank accounts.”

In the meantime, he noted that credit unions are working internally to improve their technology to be able to serve their members better.

“We haven't always lagged, we've led but we were actually probably too early, we lost a lot of money because we didn't get the buy-in and the adoption. We were in the space before anybody else. And we were in the space with debit cards same time as everybody else. But in terms of buying the high-end products that would allow especially the younger generation to do their transactions online, we have been slower to adapt those technologies but we'll get there,” Levy stated.

He revealed that the credit union movement is in the process of revolutionising its debit card and will start to issue them in the next few weeks. “We will be right up there with the banks,” Levy boasted.

There are 25 autonomous credit unions in Jamaica with a collective membership of just over 1 million. Of that total Levy disclosed that about 70-80 per cent are persons over the age of 35.