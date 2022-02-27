Wear your faith

CONSTANTLY seeking for new ways to employ his photographer's eye and increase income, Gerald Gordon of Gerald A Gordon Photography Limited, a wedding and lifestyle company, recently teamed up with church brother, Rockeem Levy, to offer what they hope will be a new and eye-catching venture.

Gordon runs a 13-year-old company which caters principally to the portrait and wedding market, but, eventually, he quickly agreed that there was an opportunity when Levy pressed him on a new business that would also increase Christian motivation.

The new brand Wear Faith Merch (short for merchandise) was born from Gordon's own long-lived habit of printing motivational quotes and bible verses on his personal T-shirts. The men both attend church at Shepherd House International in Portmore, St Catherine.

Gordon told the Jamaica Observer that one day Levy said to him, “Bro, let's start a business to make these branded shirts and sell them.”

In the initial stage, he shot down the idea, telling Levy he was not interested in another business right now. He recollects, “I knew it could be very tedious to start and sustain a business.”

However, because of Levy's persistence, the duo finally put heads together and executed a successful launch in December 2021.

Wear Faith Merch, the faith-based lifestyle brand, currently provides customised clothing and accessories with Bible verses and “slangs” which the faith community all can relate to.

The company produces caps, T-shirts, crewnecks, and branded pullovers. The duo are also considering other personalised accessories for addition.

Gordon said the company's Faith crewnecks is the best-seller “by far because people love the authenticity and quality of the product and it's easy to dress on with everyday lifestyle.”

The photographer turned faith-based brand ambassador said, “One of the major competitive advantages that we currently have is that persons can easily relate to the faith based brand locally and internationally.”

Gordon said that the company's target market is currently the youth locally and internationally that can relate to the brand logos and are ready to embrace their faith.

Sharing his challenges experienced with the new venture, Gordon said, “as a business owner, I know that starting a business can be very tedious and requires longsuffering, patience and sacrifice.”

And sacrifice they have. The entrepreneurs have invested personal savings into the business which to date totals $200,000. Their aim, they said, is to “plant the seeds well so that we will be able to have a sustainable business in times to come”.

Responses, to date, have come from Canada, New Jersey, Florida, and locally.

The merchandisers are meanwhile working on building an e-commerce platform and online store to make transactions easier.

For now, they operate under the registered Wear Faith Merch, reaching out to the community via Instagram @wearfaithmerch.