What does the stunning loss of US consumer confidence mean for Jamaica's economic outlook

On Friday, Professor Richard Curtin, the author of the global authority on US consumer sentiment, the University of Michigan's global consumer sentiment index, announced that its preliminary consumer sentiment index had revealed “a stunning loss of confidence in the first half of August” to 70.2 from 81.2 in July. This is the lowest level since 2011.

To quote Professor Curtin, “The Consumer Sentiment Index fell by 13.5 per cent from July, to a level that was just below the April 2020 low of 71.8. Over the past half-century, the Sentiment Index has only recorded larger losses in six other surveys, all connected to sudden negative changes in the economy: the only larger declines in the Sentiment Index occurred during the economy's shutdown in April 2020 (-19.4 per cent) and at the depths of the Great Recession in October 2008 (-18.1 per cent).”

Importantly, this is a much bigger miss against expectations than in July, as economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index would remain unchanged at 81.2. Last month in early July, the same US preliminary consumer sentiment index fell unexpectedly to 80.8 from 85.5 the prior month, which was lower than all estimates in a Bloomberg survey which had a median projection of 86.5.

The July figures had ended months of improving sentiment. In his review of the July survey, Professor Curtin had noted that “Consumer's complaints about rising prices on homes, vehicles and household durables reached an all-time record.” Consumers had expected inflation to rise by 4.8 per cent over the next year, although encouragingly their expectations of inflation over the next five to ten years had only ticked up slightly to 2.9 per cent from 2.8 per cent.

Curtin adds, “The losses in early August were widespread across income, age, and education subgroups and observed across all regions. Moreover, the losses covered all aspects of the economy, from personal finances to prospects for the economy, including inflation and unemployment.”

Unsurprisingly, Curtin believes the drop is partly an emotional response to the pandemic's resurgence due to the Delta variant.

“Consumers have correctly reasoned that the economy's performance will be diminished over the next several months, but the extraordinary surge in negative economic assessments also reflects an emotional response, mainly from dashed hopes that the pandemic would soon end.”

The good news is that he believes in the months ahead “consumers will again voice more reasonable expectations, and with control of the Delta variant, shift toward outright optimism. Consumers' reaction to Delta's modestly higher precautionary measures indicates the difficulty of producing optimal policy responses.”

As Curtin correctly notes, the issue of producing optimal policy responses in COVID times is a very important and difficult issue, particularly for small developing countries like Jamaica without the massive fiscal and monetary levers available to the US. For over a year, the US has been in a sharp V-shaped economic recovery, driven partly by a huge amount of stimulus.

Professor Curtin used to personally prepare the reports for the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce surveys of Business and Consumer confidence (for many years the only other country than the United States that he did personally), now prepared solely by top local pollster Don Anderson. As chair of the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce's Economic Affairs and Taxation committee, I had the pleasure of discussing with him his interactions, amongst other things, with the top CEO's of the major US financial firms on their use of his surveys. These interactions from many decades of doing the survey appear to inform the conclusions of his recent book, which we will discuss another day.

In assessing Jamaica's economic prospects for the second half of the year, a quick review of Jamaica's recent second quarter survey showed that there was a sharp rise in business confidence, to 130.8, which almost reached the pre-pandemic peak of 131.3 at the end of the fourth quarter in 2019. Recently released revenue and particularly tax numbers for the first quarter of the fiscal year show a significant outperformance against budget suggesting that the Government's projection that the April to June quarter will see a significant recovery in gross domestic product (GDP); thereby ending the long period of pandemic induced contraction looks correct. Not coincidentally, this likely recovery coincides with a strong recovery in the tourism industry from admittedly low levels, with occupancy roughly doubling by the end of the quarter, and the relative relaxation of mobility restrictions. The key question is whether the recent COVID-19 surge, the tightening of restrictions, and recent anecdotal evidence of cancellations by US tourists looking to come to Jamaica as Delta surges in the United States will derail the second-half economic recovery in Jamaica that had seemed likely.

My tentative assessment is that it will not, as American's unsurprising “emotional response”, shared by many Jamaicans, that the pandemic will not soon end, will shift back to optimism based on the ongoing US economic recovery. Nevertheless, it may dampen slightly the outlook for growth in both the US and Jamaica over the period, and part of our recovery will be dependent on the ability of the government to overcome vaccine hesitancy as our access to vaccines improve sharply over the next couple of months.