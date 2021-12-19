Wipay, C&WJCCU develop digital wallet

Financial technology provider WiPay has inked a partnership with Community & Workers of Jamaica Co-operative Credit Union Limited (C&WJCCU) to develop a digital wallet for the entity's participation in the Bank of Jamaica's (BOJ) Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) programme.

Through the software developed by WiPay, C&WJCCU is to become the first non-bank entity to mint the CBDC. The financial entity with this newly developed wallet is expected to be onboarded to the platform during the first quarter of next year.

The CBDC is a digital form of central bank-issued currency and a form of legal tender which will be distributed by deposit-taking institutions (DTIs) and other authorised payment service providers (PSP). It is a fiat currency, which means it can be exchanged, dollar for dollar, with actual cash. Individuals, households and businesses can use it to pay for goods and services, as obtained with cash. With an expected national roll-out of the currency next year, the BOJ is currently undertaking a pilot exercise of the product of which the National Commercial Bank (NCB) was named as the first participant.

“From this partnership what customers can expect is the most advance wallet on the market,” stated Aldwyn Wayne, CEO and founder of WiPay.

Noting the wallet's multifunctional offerings, Wayne said it will also allow customers the option of conducting other transactions outside of CBDC payments.

“Outside of providing C&WJCCU customers the option to move CBDC payments, the wallet also provides opportunities for Visa and Mastercard payments. It will, therefore, be a CBDC wallet that integrates with it all of WiPay's processing technologies,” he explained.

“Most CBDC wallets stop at providing those solutions, but we are giving CBDCs to the unbanked and the banked with solutions all in one wallet, which is what makes it most advance,” Wayne said.

WiPay, a regional payment service provider operating in several markets across the Caribbean, already provides a suite of products including electronic point-of-sale services (EPOS), WiCard, WiLoan, WiShop, among other offerings.

“Customers can utilse our apps online, peer-to peer, app-app and even physically,” Wayne said.