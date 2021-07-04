World Bank appoints William Maloney as chief economist for LAC region

The World Bank has appointed William Maloney as the chief economist for the Latin America and Caribbean (LAC) region, effective last Thursday, July 1.

According to the bank, Maloney will be responsible for providing guidance on strategic priorities and technical quality of economic analysis in the region, as well as for developing major regional economic studies, among other roles.

Maloney, a US national, joined the bank in 1998 as senior economist for the LAC region. During his tenure, he held various positions including lead economist in the office of the chief economist for Latin America, lead economist in the development economics research group, chief economist for trade and competitiveness, and global lead on innovation and productivity.

“Latin America and the Caribbean face unprecedented challenges exacerbated by the [novel coronavirus] pandemic and I'm honoured to have the opportunity to lead a team dedicated to finding solutions that will help the region move to a more dynamic and inclusive growth path,” Maloney said.

He added, “I started my career at the World Bank in Latin America and the Caribbean and am happy to be returning to a region that I have grown to feel is my own.”

Before his appointment, he was chief economist for equitable growth, finance and institutions vice-presidency. From 2011 to 2014, he was also visiting professor at the University of the Andes and worked closely with the Colombian Government on innovation and firm upgrading issues.

Maloney received his PhD in Economics from the University of California Berkeley, his BA from Harvard University, and studied at the University of the Andes in Bogota, Colombia.

His research activities and publications have focused on issues related to international trade and finance, developing country labour markets, and innovation and growth, including several flagship publications about the LAC rgion.