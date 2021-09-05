Zachary Harding is Jamaica's 2021 Brokerage CEO of the Year

Zachary Harding, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Stocks and Securities (SSL) has been named Jamaica's 2021 Brokerage CEO of the Year by the Global Banking & Finance Awards Committee. The award is given to the CEO whose vision, strategy and leadership have been instrumental in their company's success. Representatives from Global Banking & Finance Review noted that this year's committee also observed how nominees responded to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The SSL CEO was selected from among brokerage leaders across Jamaica. Harding joined the brokerage and investment firm in September 2019, after it had undergone several well publicised management challenges and regulatory issues. Under his leadership SSL has seen significant progress toward closing its pre-existing regulatory gaps and other business challenges.

Throughout 2020, the company underwent changes at both the board and executive levels, as part of a strategic restructuring effort. In July 2020 Harding partnered with SSL founder Hugh Croskery to form private equity firm, Delta Capital Partners, which is meant to attract new revenue streams within the SSL Group of companies.

Speaking with the Jamaica Observer on being named 2021 Brokerage CEO of the Year, Harding said he is truly humbled to receive this level of international recognition. He remarked that, “When I joined SSL exactly two years ago, it was a known fact that the company had been facing challenges. But I seem to love a challenge. What I set out to do was build a strong team, set a clear vision, change some of the old mindsets and culture.”

Harding advised that the new SSL is made up of a smart group of hard-working people who love to add value to the lives of their clients, so he is focused on how to help achieve this while adding value to their personal lives as well, particularly in terms of training and mentorship.

According to the 2021 Brokerage CEO of the Year, “We had to make some tough decisions and strategic changes and I really tried to help motivate the team through that as well as through the pandemic. I am proud to see that every time I tried to set a new mark, the team rose to the occasion. The road has not been easy so I am honoured to be recognised in this way.”

For his part, Croskery, who is seen as a mentor to Harding, trumpeted that the newly awarded SSL CEO has been vocal about his focus on improving team environment. He said Harding was instrumental in preparing the company for remote work at the onset of the COVID- 19, “with SSL leading the charge as the first local institution to publicly announce a work from home policy“.

Croskery made known that Harding instituted, “culturally mindful policy changes, such as accepting dreadlocks as part of the accepted company dress code.” Though this is the first time SSL and its leader is being recognised by the Global Banking and Finance Review, it is not the first time a Jamaican company is being honoured. In 2013 NCB Jamaica was awarded as best commercial bank in the region, while First Global Bank won both Best Online Platform and Best Customer Service in that same year. In 2014 NCB won best Commercial Banking Group for the region.