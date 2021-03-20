Today's Horoscope - March 20

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, March 20, 2021: Artistic, emotional and good-natured, attend social gatherings and networking events. This year, you can meet people who advance your career and enrich your personal experiences. Life will be exciting. Continue to watch your finances. Spending could increase on necessary items, so cut back on others. If single, be discriminating, and the right one will come along. If attached, saying “I love you” goes a long way. SAGITTARIUS has your back.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Try your hand at writing a blog, journal or memoir. Recording a podcast might be more your style. Make plans to attend a neighbourhood meeting. It might be fun socialising with people who live nearby. Tonight: Tell everyone about your day.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Fill your environment with scents, colours, plants and flowers. If you have a garden, dig deep into the dirt. Do online shopping, but avoid addictive venues that advertise so-called bargains. Tonight: Model a new outfit for a partner or friend.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You might get that call you've been waiting for. A job opportunity or interview request will make your day. Be cautious about revealing too much information. Set your boundaries and hold back when you need to. Tonight: Time to celebrate.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Conserve your energy. Get your creative juices flowing. Find a space where you can sink your teeth into an artistic project. This may be a talent you have or one you want to develop. Tonight: Enjoy being a couch potato.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Laugh with friends today. Share a meal at a restaurant you've always wanted to try. It is fine to gossip, but do not divulge intimate details. Keep it light, and you'll have a great time. Tonight: Family may demand attention.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Someone you met at a party might turn out to be a professional contact. Follow up as soon as you can. Don't get distracted by a decision you made. Forget about it and move on. Tonight: Donate books and clothes.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Viewing a vacation website may arouse your restlessness. Think about a future trip overseas. If that is not feasible, search for a destination closer to home. Order books on a variety of subjects to fill your reading list. Tonight: Romantic evening.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Start the day with an early morning walk or run. A business offer may fall in your lap. This could be the start of a new income stream. Talk it over with a partner or close friend. Tonight: Puzzles and games.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Contact a friend who can help you network with like-minded people. Spend the evening at home with someone you love. End the day on just the right note. Cuddle on the sofa and watch a romantic film. Tonight: Family Zoom.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): It's a perfect day to play catch-up. Background music makes household chores less boring. Exercise and fresh air will energise you. Accomplish what you can. Create a healthy eating plan. Those skinny jeans will fit again. Tonight. Bake cookies.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Think outside the box and plan a project with a friend who shares your vision. Surprise someone from the past with a phone call or text. Research vacation destinations that have something for everyone. Tonight: Shop online for housewares.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Today is unpredictable where your family is concerned. Someone may suggest changing your home or moving to a new location. That could come out of the blue, but why not research other areas where you could live? Tonight: Review financial records.

