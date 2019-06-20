Today's Horoscope — June 20, 2019

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, June 20, 2019:This year, you will feel more stabilised than you have for several years. Nevertheless, you have a segment or person in your life that always adds excitement. If single, you will tumble into an intense relationship. Enjoy. If attached, the two of you enjoy your life together. You always seem to be willing to take the next step or a risk. Your sweetie might not be as willing to break new ground as you. He or she will eventually go along with it. AQUARIUS encourages taking risks.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Emphasise your friends and long-term concerns. How you feel and what you do might have a compulsive tone. Keep your focus on friends and goals. Tonight: Count your change.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You could act in a most unpredictable manner, not even realising the impact you have on others. Be aware of the implications of your actions. Consider that you want to make a good impression. Tonight: Others join you, wherever you are.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You have the energy and direction to hit a home-run. Look to open a new path. Others admire your independence and might consider following your lead. The more offbeat your choices, the better time you could have. Tonight: Check out a potential new friend.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Deal with a loved one or partner directly. Do not put someone in between you and another person. A friend could surprise you with what he or she does and/or says. Tonight: Be with one of your favourite people.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): You love attention and probably will receive a lot from a loved one or partner. If someone judges that you're not giving enough time and attention, you can expect a rebellion like you haven't witnessed for a while. Go with the flow of situations and plans in general. Tonight: Say yes to an offer.

VIRGO (Aug 23- Sept 22): You have a lot to do involving your career, a boss and/or your image. Do not push too hard to achieve the results you think you want. Since what you desire might be dependent on another person's reaction, you might not have the control you think you do. Tonight: Soak away stress.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): You could have your hands full, especially as someone close might stun you with his or her actions and words. Tap into your creativity and join this person if you can in his or her escapade. You might want to slow down afterward. Tonight: Be willing to take off at the last minute.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Pressure builds as a partner, or someone who is involved with you on a key level, demands consideration. He or she does everything possible to get your attention. You might be amused on some level. Tonight: Surprises could happen.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You seem determined to manifest a long-term goal. How you accept another person's time and attention is up to you. If you feel that this person is too much of a distraction at this time, you will need to let him or her know. Tonight: Out.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Be aware of the costs of proceeding as you have. You might be more destructive than you realise. You might be taking out some frustration on a loved one or friend. Pull back and acknowledge what is going on with you. Tonight: Balance your chequebook first, then go out.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): You have too much energy for your own good. You could be unusually busy trying to fulfil a request or complete a project. Use your ingenuity to get through your projects faster. Tonight: Count on a friend's instability.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Keep conversations flowing. You do not need to like everything you hear. In fact, you most likely will not appreciate what you hear. Gossip or hearsay could be woven into the words. Relax and worry less. Tonight: Go for a good night's sleep.

