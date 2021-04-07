Today's Horoscope — April 7, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, April 7, 2021: Overactive, loving and determined, a wave of excitement follows you wherever you go. This year, you will manage to pull off a creative coup that improves your financial standing. There's nothing wrong with you standing out from the rest of the crowd. In fact, it's your job. If single, expect multiple admirers. If attached, your partner will offer consistent levels of support. LIBRA calms you down, in a good way.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A work team or group of friends looks to you for leadership. Listen to your gut instincts. You know better than most what will work out best for everyone. You are greatly loved and well-respected. Tonight: Make a difficult phone call.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Hard work will be rewarded. News about a raise may be in the works. Hold brilliant visions of success and prosperity. They will come to fruition, bit by bit. Confidence builds when you let go of needless worry. Tonight: Pamper yourself.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Right now your network is increasing far and wide. Expand your world view. Business or personal dealings with someone who lives or travels overseas could become important. Your positive thoughts will cheer a friend. Tonight: Try a new takeout menu.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): An emotional encounter might make you feel uneasy. Your deep and delicate feelings get hurt very easily. Try meeting in the middle, without making yourself feel “wrong”. Trust your insight. You know the right answer. Tonight: Light a candle; go within.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Your charm attracts more people than you realise. An impressive person admires your ability to bring out the best in others. An opportunity may arise based on that talent. Don't back away. Accept the challenge. Tonight: Play card games.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Cultivate your love of being of service and your empathy for people in need. A volunteer position could pop up and bring you satisfaction in days to come. You often heal yourself through helping others. Tonight: Start a scrapbook.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): You have a natural eye for beauty, so purchase an accessory that makes you stand out. Put finishing touches on a creative project. Show it to art lovers who understand exactly what you want to convey. Tonight: Surrender to romance.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Home improvement may take you by storm. Read blogs and watch videos that give tips on decorating and real estate deals. Even if you are not ready to move, you can still imagine yourself in more palatial digs. Tonight: Family time.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): If you're feeling antsy, hop in your car or go for a walk. Explore the beauty available in a short distance from home. Team up with a neighbour to plan a future block party. Tonight: Call a close friend or sibling.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Budgetary matters could be on your mind. If you have that feeling that there's never enough, don't worry. Your resourceful nature always brings you everything you need. Swap stories with a colleague and gain new insight. Tonight: Bask in gratitude.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Show the world what you have to offer. Your ideas could be a breath of fresh air that revitalise a dormant project. An admiring friend or romantic partner will be dazzled by the way you look today. Tonight: Celebrate your uniqueness.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Revel in the beauty of 'just you' time. Find space to relax, ponder and even daydream. You live by inspiration, and a robust supply is flowing toward you. Reach out to someone who's been on your mind. Tonight: Release your worries.

(c) 2021 by King Features Syndicate Inc.