Today's Horoscope — April 16, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, April 16, 2021: Passionate, brave and steely, when you get into something, so does all your heart. This year, you succeed at a challenging position. Money comes fast and furious, so plug any leaks that might spring up on the spending side. Plan a family vacation that offers something for everyone. If single, believe in love at first sight. If attached, remember what attracted you to each other. SAGITTARIUS makes you think.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): peak clearly and more directly than usual. Your no-nonsense mode of expression can seem bold, but sometimes you just want to wake people up. Do it with affection, and people will know you mean well. Tonight: Invite a neighbor for tea.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A luxury item you thought you could never afford will suddenly be within reach. You deserve a treat now more than ever. A family dispute might not be as serious as it seems. Talk things through. Tonight: Watch a televised concert.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Find ways to connect with new people today. Network with a group, or sign up for a golf, hiking or tennis league so you can grow your tribe. Your personal appeal is at a high now. Tonight: Accept an offer.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Seek out solitude and filter out the noise. Listen intently, and you can get a clear signal from your intuition. If you're stumped at the prospect of making a decision, trust your gut. Tonight: A friend pours their heart out.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Use your natural leadership abilities to inspire others. Team members who are stuck or stalled appreciate your pep talks. A donation that you made has been spent in a way that warms your heart. Tonight: Try out a healthy recipe.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Don't shun the spotlight today. It's about time that you take credit for your contributions, even though you usually prefer to work quietly behind the scenes. A new friendship could develop now. Be open to it. Tonight: Buy yourself flowers.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Re-read and revise a piece of writing that you are stuck on. Let a friend who can provide helpful suggestions look at it. It may never be published, but you want something that represents your voice. Tonight: Connect with out-of-state friends.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Your insight into a friend's problems will be a lifesaver. You know the right things to say at the appropriate moments. A business proposition will intrigue you. Research details and consult a financial adviser. Tonight: Create your own video.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Center today's plans around someone you love and who you have missed being around. Get lost in a deep conversation about the recent past. Promise yourselves that you will stay in touch on a regular basis. Tonight: Write a note to yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Someone could ask for practical advice on how to problem-solve. Be firm and truthful, yet sensitive and caring, and you will have a positive impact. Pace yourself and take a break whenever needed. Tonight: Take care of someone's needs.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Be playful even if you're frustrated and feeling cranky. Your sense of humor will diffuse a tense situation. Don't sweat the small stuff. Life is too short to let little annoyances upset your day. Tonight: Play a game with friends.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Your home needs your personal, loving touch. Make a list of repairs that you can begin to implement. You are due for a call with parents or in-laws. Share your news but continue to maintain boundaries. Tonight: Exciting dinner date.

