Today's Horoscope — April 22, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, April 22, 2021: Stable, determined and creative, the world is your oyster as you embrace all possibilities. This year, you make even a humdrum job innovative and interesting. Your balance sheet continues to shine since you never let anything slip by you. A healthy food plan and daily exercise will energise you and increase your stamina. If single, be particular on dating apps. If attached, prove that romance is not dead. PISCES uplifts you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It could appear that you have overcommitted to professional and volunteer activities. The truth is that you love every minute of it. Take time to rest and smell the roses. Give family the attention they need. Tonight: Friendly gossip.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Invite friends over for game night and salty snacks. Everyone is as competitive as you are, which makes for an exciting evening. Children test your patience, but if you listen, they have something to teach you. Tonight: Laugh a lot.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Family will support you if you want to make a change, whether it's small potatoes or major like a change of job or residence. Listen to their feedback even if they say things you do not want to hear. Tonight: Private space.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Do your part to beautify your surroundings. Buy fresh flowers, a houseplant or a wall hanging. Think about signing up for a course or certificate programme. Review all your options and discover what is available to you. Tonight: Group texts.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Avoid impulse shopping and stress eating to release tension. Music has always been a calming influence. Turn up the volume and sing along to your favourite tunes. Join a choir or singing group in person or online. Tonight: Assess home repairs.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Use your charisma to your advantage. Enlist friends to assist you on a project that you are passionate about. With the positive energy you exude, you should have no trouble bringing others around to your point of view. Tonight: Boring tasks.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Support a community organisation that does good works. As much as it hurts, donate clothes you will probably not fit into again. Be happy that someone else will benefit from your loss. Tonight: Read comics and have a good laugh.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Add someone you met at a gathering to your social circle. They might have a different point of view from your other friends but will add spice to the conversation. Attend a weekly meeting online or in person. Tonight: Bake cookies.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Your innovative ideas and reputation for getting along with others pays off now. But watch what you wish for. More responsibilities and hard work lie ahead. Stay on your toes and you'll do fine. Tonight: Post photos on social media.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Problem-solving is the order of the day. Impress someone influential with your astute research skills and ability to arrive at a satisfying solution. Apply skills you learnt in your formative years. They will come in handy. Tonight: Update your calendar.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Step up your workout routine a notch. Don't push yourself beyond where your body wants to go. Knead the stress out with a massage, martial arts or yoga. Practise relaxation exercises you have utilised successfully. Tonight: Online bargain hunting.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Get closure on a past relationship. Send a letter or e-mail expressing what you always wanted to say. No need for a dialogue. Just move on. Change the mood by spending time with someone you love. Tonight: Zoom with parents.

(c) 2021 by King Features Syndicate Inc.