Today's Hororscope — April 27, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, April 27, 2021: Protective, persevering and creative, you know how to keep a steady hand on the helm. This year, you might struggle more than usual to remain calm, but your cool head will always prevail. Avoid career worries by adjusting to changing demands. Find your niche and work hard to maintain your individuality. If single, choose someone loving and consistent. If attached, work together to improve your finances. SAGITTARIUS loves to travel.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Pay more attention to your need for honest emotions. Open the door to deeper conversations about your relationships by revealing more of yourself. Follow where your passions lead, and you'll find the satisfaction you seek. Tonight: Search for a sentimental item.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Come to terms with a minor dispute with a friend, partner or client. Clear the air before the situation escalates. Show that you're willing to compromise, even if you're not really there yet. Tonight: Virtual dinner with your bestie.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Work on a project that's been playing on your mind. Taking care of business brings personal as well as professional satisfaction. Time spent with a pet — yours or a friend's — could soothe your soul. Tonight: Rest and count your blessings.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Put more fun into your daily routine. Schedule calls with friends you haven't seen in ages or hang out with children. Remind yourself of what it is to be free and easy. Tonight: Arrange a date or plan a party.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Insist on a better work-life balance and put it into practice. A surprise visit could brighten your doorstep and lift your mood. A relative wants to share a secret. Listen to what they have to say. Tonight: Clear office clutter.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): You could uncover a technical or mechanical issue. Get it fixed before it explodes into a major problem. Call a sibling or cousin who will be more than happy to hear from you. Tonight: Ask a neighbour for advice.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Pay a debt that might have slipped your mind. Someone needs to know that you appreciate their kind and generous act. Flirting will get you everywhere when it comes to love. You know what to do. Tonight: Balance your budget.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Take credit for a job well done. When you point out the value of what you've accomplished, people who you want to impress will take notice. Treat your family to an upcoming sporting event. Tonight: Give away things you don't need.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Seek out peace and quiet and get a break from the hectic pace of life. A fresh idea is waiting to whisper in your ear. Turn down the noise and pay attention to your inner wisdom. Tonight: Candles and incense.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Get involved in your community. A problem that seems insurmountable becomes manageable when you lend your organisational skills and can-do attitude. You might meet someone who awakens your need to make the world a better place. Tonight: A group hug.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Take action on a project that lets you bask in a feeling of accomplishment. Sitting back and waiting for everyone else to catch up no longer works. An authority figure understands you better than you think. Tonight: Dance around the house.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Explore ideas that tap into your inner adventurer. It could be time to plan a trip or take a class that builds your skill set and expands your mind. A friend in need appreciates your empathy. Tonight: Read a classic novel.

