Today's Horoscope — April 29, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, April 29, 2021: Steady, confident and helpful, you've come to realise that making positive changes will open doors. This year, you need to protect yourself from self-doubt and excess humility. A deeper involvement in your community will lift your spirits. If single, an exotic type will catch your eye and win your heart. If attached, make sure you and your partner are on the same page. LEO shows you how to have fun.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Teach a colleague something that gives you both a sense of mastery. Sharing what you know with someone you respect makes you more confident in your abilities. You'll feel deeply satisfied after an intellectual conversation. Tonight: Imagine your fantasy vacation.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Dig deeper into a conversation, and you'll get past the superficial level in your relationship. Ask questions that show your need to understand. Friends and lovers appreciate feeling as though you really want to hear them. Tonight: Practise an instrument.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Make a fun experience much more memorable by sharing it with your life partner or your best friend. Try to stay focused on being in the moment with just that one other person. Avoid distractions. Tonight: Share a deep secret.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Dig into physical exercise that makes you feel awake and alive. Eating right helps you keep your body running at its best. Treat yourself to healthy habits that improve every facet of your life. Tonight: Crossword puzzle or word game.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Don't even try to contain your high spirits today. Plans for a future party or even a delicious date will fuel your cheerful, generous attitude. Don't push a friend into a social circle. Tonight: Make your own fun at home.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Home and family attract your attention now. Call a lonely relative or friend. Your voice will make them light up. Buy a colourful pillow or throw rug to bring warm weather joy into your home. Tonight: Get cozy on the couch.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Keep an eye on your email and news feeds. A message or story that touches your heart will make your day. Get in touch with old neighbours and find out how they're doing. You'll make them smile. Tonight: Gathering after dinner.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Buy an item you've been ogling for some time. Quality means more to you than anything, so don't settle for less than the top of the line. Someone who loves you might offer a gift of appreciation. Tonight: Quiet moments.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): A needy friend could reach out for help. Avoid getting dragged into someone else's drama since it is not the first time. Focus on what you want and treat yourself to it. Make today all about you. Tonight: Get a massage.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Retreat from a social obligation that just seems like too much noise. You'll get much more out of alone time. Meditate and relax. When you rest your mind, inspiring ideas bubble up. Take good notes. Tonight: Listen to soft music.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Seek out friends who share your passions. Whether it's just for fun or in support of a meaningful purpose, gathering with a group makes it even better. Be ready for a lucky break. Tonight: Watch a comedy special.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): It's time for your moment in the spotlight. Humble to a fault, you don't always like taking credit for your good deeds. This time it's different. Let influential individuals see what you can do. Tonight: Update your professional profile.

