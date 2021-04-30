Today's Horoscope — April 30, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, April 30, 2021: Reliable, sensual and solid, it takes time to adjust to change. This year, you step up your pace and use untapped resources to tackle challenges. Your ability to stick to a task until it's done will gain the appreciation of those who matter. Money will flow, and you can even take a much-needed vacation. If single, satisfy your need for affection. If attached, remember to get physical. ARIES is active.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Grappling with an intellectually challenging problem brings you hidden benefits. Your need to know will open doors to new discoveries about the world, and yourself. Try a new ethnic restaurant on the other side of town. Tonight: Consider an online seminar.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Deeper answers are the only ones that satisfy you. If you want to know what someone is thinking, don't be afraid to ask. No one really wants to keep you guessing. Say something self-revealing. Tonight: Binge watch a mystery series.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Make it a point to spend quality downtime with one special person. Whether you pick up a warm meal or cook comfort food at home, it's the company that matters. Romance is in the air. Tonight: Share your heart.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Examine your work routine and make sure you're putting your full effort into an important project. If you want it, a career move could be in the offing. Later, take care of an almost-forgotten bill. Tonight: Take a brisk walk.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): A frantic co-worker needs your organisation skills. Use your sense of humour to defuse a tense work situation. Look past petty annoyances and know there's enough love for everybody. Your compassionate side always shines through. Tonight: Watch a dark comedy.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Your family life needs more attention. A relative could complain to you about someone you both struggle to love. Suggest diplomatic strategies to make everyone less prone to hostility. Plan a getaway vacation with your bestie. Tonight: Seek your muse.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Speak up and tell people they need to do their part. Holding in your frustration is only going to lead to trouble later on. A neighbour may offer help at the very moment you need a hand. Tonight: Peaceful music.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Money matters demand your attention now. Be honest with yourself about what you can afford before committing to a group gift or planning an exotic family vacation. Balanced budgets bring peace of mind. Tonight: Prepare a fruit platter and healthy salad.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Pamper yourself with a treat that makes you look your very best. Someone you really want to impress is about to tell you how great they think you are. Open your arms to receive good vibes. Tonight: Smile into your mirror.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Your mind will be in overdrive. Stop, breathe deeply and enjoy the beauty of nature. If you need time alone, set your phone to do not disturb and sit in silence. Even you need solitude sometimes. Tonight: Journal your observations.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): A group project could be a source of intrigue today. Step back and let the collective energy take its course. You'll be amazed at the great work you can do when team members cooperate. Tonight: Give a pet your attention.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Take credit for the great work you've done. Humility is admirable, but it's hard for you to be happy hiding behind the scenes. Spare no expense on a luscious dinner with someone who always cheers you on. Tonight: Relaxing bubble bath.

(c) 2021 by King Features Syndicate Inc.