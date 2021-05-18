Today's Horoscope — May 18, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, May 18, 2021: It's fortunate that you are a high-energy person, because you are multitalented and fascinated by many things. You are compassionate, caring and genuinely interested in others. You are both practical and impulsive. At this stage in your life, you're entering an entirely new cycle. It is a time of new beginnings and fresh starts. Open any door!

ARIES (March 21-April 19) : Your kids might be more of a handful today. Be vigilant, because this is also an accident-prone day for your kids, as well as an accident-prone day for sports. A social event might be canceled or you might receive a surprise invitation. Go figure. Tonight: You want to socialise!

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) : Something will interrupt your home routine today. Let's hope it's not a broken appliance. It could be a minor breakage or someone unexpected might knock on your door. Something will be different. Get dressed. Tonight: A family discussion is likely.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) : Be careful today, because this is an accident-prone day. We're talking verbal accidents or physical accidents, because something unexpected will change your daily routine. On the upside, new ideas, new faces, and new places will be stimulating! Tonight: Enjoy talking, writing and studying.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You are never casual about money; therefore, keep your eyes open today, because something unexpected will affect your cash flow or possessions. You might find money; you might lose money. Perhaps something you own will be damaged or lost. Forewarned is forearmed. Tonight: Write down your moneymaking ideas!

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Today the Moon is in your sign at odds with unpredictable Uranus, which can make you hasty, impulsive, careless, and quick to jump to conclusions. (Yikes!) No matter what you do today, you'll have a strong craving for excitement. Tonight: You want to talk to others. Yada, yada, yada.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): This is a restless day for you. You feel vaguely distracted and you might not even know what it is. (Or you might know.) Fortunately, this is a fleeting influence that will pass quickly. Tomorrow is a solid day with a brief Moon Alert midday. Tonight: Enjoy your own solitude.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22) : A friend might surprise you today by saying or doing something you least expect. Or, possibly, you will encounter someone new who is avant-garde or bohemian. (Or maybe you are bohemian and they are conservative.) It's all relative. Tonight: Schmooze with friends.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): You might have difficulty dealing with a parent, supervisor, boss, or the police, because authority figures will be a source of surprise for you today. (“Busted!”) If something happens, be cool. Never underestimate the power of courtesy. Tonight: Talk to a boss or parent.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Something will surprise you today. Travel plans might change. Or you suddenly might have to travel when you did not expect to do so. School plans might change along with medical and legal schedules. Tonight: It's a good time to study, write, and explore new situations.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Be mindful in all your discussions about shared property, taxes, debt, insurance issues and inheritances, because something unexpected will impact these areas. Remember: What the large print giveth, the small print taketh away. Tonight: Tidy up paperwork about banking and shared property.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Because you feel so independent today you might do the exact opposite of what someone suggests, or you might reject what someone says simply because they said it. (You are a rebel who always marches to the beat of your own drum.) Tonight: Work toward an agreement with a partner or close friend.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Today is full of surprises. Be careful with your pet, because a surprise might relate to your pet. Avoid accidents. Your health also might be the source of a surprise. Computer glitches and problems with technology are likely. Tonight: Roll up your sleeves and tackle a job you want to do.

