Today's Horoscope — May 19, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, May 19, 2021: You're clever, mentally fast, and compassionate. You have endurance, stamina and a wide variety of interests. You are impulsive and creative and, yet, practical and detail-oriented. Your focus on close friendships and partnerships will increase in the coming year. This is your opportunity to learn more about yourself and the relationships that you want. This year will be gentler.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Today has two distinct moods. In the morning and during the Moon Alert, you feel festive. You will enjoy taking it easy or having fun with sports and playful times with kids. Once the Moon Alert is over, it's time to be productive! Tonight: Make practical plans.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Today begins with a focus on home and family. You might have an important discussion with a female family member. During the Moon Alert, don't shop for anything except food. However, after the Moon Alert is over, you will want to have fun! Tonight: Shopping choices will be fun and practical.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You have a strong urge to communicate today. You have something you want to say and you want to be heard. You also want to hear what others have to say. Note: During the Moon Alert midday, avoid important decisions. Don't agree to anything important. Afterwards, relax at home. Tonight: Wardrobe purchases will please you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Money issues are on your mind today, which is why it's important for you to be aware of the Moon Alert that occurs midday. During that time, restrict your spending to food. Make no important decisions. Tonight: A secret love affair or meeting is likely.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Things will tend to go your way today. During the Moon Alert midday, restrict your spending to food and avoid important decisions. After it's over, your mind will turn to financial matters. Tonight: Listen to the advice of someone more experienced.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Today you want to withdraw from the busyness around you. If you're working, you will prefer to work alone or behind the scenes. That's fine. During the Moon Alert midday, tread carefully. After it's over, you are empowered because the Moon is in your sign! Tonight: You make a great impression on others.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): A conversation with a female friend might be important today. You might discuss future goals. (Avoid decision-making during the Moon Alert midday.) After the Moon Alert is over, seek out solitude and relax. Tonight: You will learn something from a teacher.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Personal details about your private life are made public today. (Whaaat?) Meanwhile, be cautious during the Moon Alert midday. Don't volunteer for anything during that time. Once it's over, enjoy schmoozing with friends online or in person. Tonight: Think about budget ideas.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): You need stimulation and adventure today, which is why you want to do something different or learn something new. Make no important decisions during the Moon Alert midday. Afterwards, people notice you, especially bosses, parents and the police. Tonight: Enjoy a practical discussion with someone.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Financial concerns are on your mind today, especially inheritances or how to share something. Make no important decisions during the Moon Alert today. Don't sign documents then. Afterwards, enjoy your day! Tonight: A practical discussion will benefit you.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Today your focus is on close friends and partners; nevertheless, do not agree to anything important during the Moon Alert. (For your own good.) After the Moon Alert is over, tie up loose ends with red-tape issues — taxes, debt and shared property. Tonight: Learn valuable information from someone older.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): You're keen to take care of errands. You might do a favour for someone. During the Moon Alert, restrict your spending to food and gas. Afterwards, a conversation with a partner or close friend will be meaningful. Tonight: It's a good time for a family discussion.

