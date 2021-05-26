Today's Horoscope — May 26, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, May 26, 2021: You are a charismatic communicator who is always in touch with your audience. You are dignified, intelligent and have a forever youthful wit. You also are warmhearted and easygoing, but also practical and hard-working. Go through closets, cupboards, garages and storage areas to get rid of what you no longer need, because this is your year of downsizing. Get rid of excess baggage!

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Be careful, because the full moon today can trigger an accident-prone situation for your sign. Therefore, be wise and pay attention to everything you say and do. Keep your eyes open! The problem with a full moon is people's emotions escalate and erupt. (Not you, of course.) Tonight: Learn something new.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Avoid disputes with others about inheritances, banking matters, insurance issues or anything to do with shared property, because something like this might come to a head today. (This is classic for any full moon.) Tonight: Check banking details.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Today, the only full moon that is directly opposite your sign all year is taking place. This is bound to set up some kind of tension between you and those who are close to you, especially partners, spouses and dear friends. Patience will be your ally. Tonight: Listen to the advice of others.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Today's full moon might trigger some dissension between you and others, especially related to your work or people you might encounter regarding your health or a pet. Remember: Patience is the antidote to anger. (And, of course, you feel this full moon because the moon is your ruler.) Tonight: You will work efficiently.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Parents must be patient with their kids today; likewise, romantic partners must be patient with each other because of the energy of today's full moon. Some kind of situation might come to a head, which makes you think you have to choose. But maybe you don't. Tonight: Coach or teach kids.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Today you feel caught between the demands of home and family versus the demands of your career or public reputation. Because of today's full moon, you can't ignore your reputation, especially because things from the past are back in the picture. Tonight: A relative has advice.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Be mindful and pay attention to everything you say and do, because this is an accident-prone day for you. Primarily, accidents are caused by distraction. Stay focused and alert, and you'll be fine. (These accidents could be physical or verbal.) Tonight: Study and learn.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Some kind of financial issue might peak today because of the energy of today's full moon. This is why disputes about earnings, possessions or shared responsibilities are likely. Be clear about your expectations. Tonight: Make a budget.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Today the only full moon in your sign all year is taking place. This could create some tension between you and partners and close friends. However, if you're aware of this, you can be mindful of your response and stay chill. Tonight: Listen to the advice of someone older.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Avoid bickering or squabbles with work colleagues or something to do with pets or your health, because these might occur because of today's full moon energy. Demonstrate grace under pressure, because you do this so well. Tonight: Enjoy some solitude.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Emotions might run high today about anything ranging from sports events, activities with kids to social outings or romantic tete-a-tetes. This is because of today's full moon. Your solution is to not lose your cool. Tonight: Make long-term goals.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Today you have to devote your attention to home and family despite the demands of your job or your public reputation. You can't be all things to all people. Maturity is being able to accept your limitations and function to the best of your ability within them. Tonight: Learn from the best.

