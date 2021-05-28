Today's Horoscope — May 28

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, May 28, 2021: You are friendly, assertive and many of you are very stylish. You know how to make an impression. You are knowledgeable, versatile and multitalented, which allows you to pursue many different paths with success. This year, it's time to build alliances with others, because these connections will help you achieve your goals. Let teamwork and cooperation with others be your theme.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Today you will enjoy the beauty of your daily surroundings, as well as the company of neighbours, siblings and relatives. You feel someone cares about you, which is why you want to tell them that they matter to you as well. Tonight: Be friendly with everyone.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): As the financial wizard of the zodiac, make the most of your moneymaking ideas today! You will attract money and favourable financial situations, especially something from the past, perhaps something that didn't pan out before. Tonight: Make money!

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Today the Sun in your sign and your ruler Mercury is lined up with fair Venus. Yay you! This stimulates your interest in art, music and poetry in a big way. Tonight: Share your appreciation of beauty with someone.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Solitude in beautiful surroundings will be a soothing escape for you today. (Even 15 minutes will be wonderful.) You will feel replenished by physical beauty or beautiful ideas. You also might think about a secret crush you have on someone. Tonight: Pamper yourself.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Today you're quick to see the big picture and share your ideas with friends or groups. You might see a better way to relate to others, particularly if this is the goal of your group. You will also enjoy dealing with younger people today, especially if they're involved in the arts. Tonight: Enjoy socialising!

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): A conversation with a boss, parent, VIP or a member of the police force will be friendly and warm today. It will be apparent that you are on the same page and have the same concerns. Someone might seek out your advice about how to make something look better. Tonight: “Let's paint it!”

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Because your appreciation of beauty is heightened today, you will enjoy galleries, museums or looking at art online. Some of you also will explore scientific studies. (“Please pass the NaCl.”) Tonight: Check out Wikiart.org. You'll love it.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Discussions about how to share something will favour you today. (You'll be laughing all the way to the bank.) This is a good time to explore dealing with shared property, taxes, debt and insurance matters. Meanwhile, romance will be passionate and affectionate. Tonight: Be still, my beating heart.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): You might surprise yourself at how articulate you are when talking to a partner, spouse or close friend. It will be easy for you to tell them how much you care for them and how happy you are that they are in your life. (After that, you can borrow a $50.) Tonight: Enjoy meaningful conversations with someone close to you.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): You will be productive in your job today. Even your health will be better because you have a better sense of balance in everything you do — not just physically but intellectually. Tonight: You will see what needs to be done and what needs to be avoided.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): This is a fabulous day for you, especially if you work in the arts, because you are in touch with your creative muse. However, you also will enjoy teaching or sharing playful activities with kids. Sports will appeal to you. Tonight: You will be affectionate with friends and lovers.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): You will do what you can to make where you live more attractive today, because this will please you. However, it will also please you to be warm and affectionate with family members and let them know how much you care. (Everyone wants to know they are loved.) Tonight: Entertain at home.

