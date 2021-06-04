Today's Horoscope — June 4, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, June 4, 2021: You have the charisma to be convincing and draw people to you. You are restless, versatile, and lovable to others. You are also trustworthy and reliable. Domestic responsibility will be your theme this year, which is why you will be focused on your obligations to home, friends, and family. Finances and romance look promising.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You have a strong need to communicate lately, which might be prompted by the fact that, once again, you're in touch with old friends and relatives. Nevertheless, you are restless and taking short trips. (Again?) Look for ways to bounce your ideas off someone. Tonight: Talk to someone.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You have money on your mind — cash flow, earnings, assets and, of course, your possessions. In fact, you're thinking a lot about this right now. Today things are nicely balanced in your mind because some behind-the-scenes news or research makes you feel better. Tonight: Watch your money.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Today everything is pretty copacetic. The Sun is in your sign dancing nicely with the Moon in Aries. Naturally, with Mercury retrograde taking place in your own sign, things are frustrating. Silly errors and misplaced items! Oy! Courage. Tonight: You're in charge.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Even though you're happy to take a back seat at the moment, nevertheless, Venus and Mars are both in your sign pushing you to be sociable, friendly, and physically active with others — even competitive! (Venus will smooth all your relations with everyone.) Tonight: People notice you.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): You want to socialise with others today, especially people who are far away or different. In part, this is because you want the stimulation of talking to someone fascinating as well as a chance to learn something new and expand your world. Smart choice. Tonight: Do something different.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): With the Sun still at high noon in your chart casting you in a flattering spotlight, you are unstoppable! Go after what you want, because you look good to others, especially bosses and VIPs. Timing is everything. Make your pitch! Tonight: You have a winning hand.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): It's Friday and this is a great day to schmooze with everyone! Be prepared to go more than halfway when dealing with others, because today the Moon is opposite your sign. (Aries and Libra are 180 degrees opposite.) Make sure that whatever you do is stimulating and a tad adventurous. Hmmm? Tonight: Enjoy schmoozing.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Do yourself a favour. It's the end of the week and the planetary energy right now will help you finish some kind of job or project, perhaps related to your work or some financial matters. Whatever the case, do what you can to get this stuff off your plate. Just do it. Tonight: Tidy up things.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): It's Friday and you're in a playful mood! Enjoy fun times with kids, sports activities, and entertaining diversions. Ex-partners might be back in the picture, which could complicate things — or not. Your breezy style will probably take everything in stride. Tonight: Party and play!

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Be patient with partners and close friends, because with Mars opposite your sign, it's easy to be annoyed with someone. (Of course, they might be annoying!) You've been working hard, which is why you want to cocoon at home. It figures. Tonight: Relax.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): TGIF! You've been in party mode this week and perhaps enthused about sports events or fun activities with kids. Romance is also looking cozy! That's why today you are eager to talk to others and get the latest scoop on what's happening. Tonight: Be friendly.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): You have been strongly focused on home and family, in part because relatives might be in touch again. Today you are balancing money and how to handle your possessions and keep everyone happy. Fear not, because you will be able to do this. Why? You bring the magic! Tonight: Entertain at home.

