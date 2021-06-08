Today's Horoscope — June 8, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, June 8, 2021: You are witty, curious and high-energy in your approach to life. You are also determined, hardworking and courageous when going after what you want. You will feel very independent this year because you know you are facing choices that offer new opportunities. You will crave solitude. Use this time to make new plans!

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Today you have lots of mental energy for financial matters, shopping or earning money. That's why it's important to be aware of the Moon Alert today, because this morning is a poor time to spend money. (Except on food or gas.) Tonight: Think big!

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Today the Moon in your sign is dancing with Mars, which gives you strong energy to work with others. You will be frank in your communications. However, be aware of the limitations of the Moon Alert! (See above.) Tonight: Make money!

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): With the Sun in your sign, you're out there flying your colours! However, this morning the Moon in your chart is hiding. Don't spend money and avoid important decisions until 3:00 pm Eastern (noon Pacific time). Tonight: You're happy!

CANCER (June 21-July 22): This is an excellent day to schmooze with others. Avoid important decisions or shopping; nevertheless, socialising will lift your spirits. Jot down your bright ideas and wait until the Moon Alert is over to act. Tonight: Seek privacy.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): This day begins with all eyes on you. Nevertheless, until 3 pm Eastern time (noon Pacific), avoid shopping or making important decisions because there's a Moon Alert. After that, it's all systems go! Tonight: Schmooze with friends.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): This morning is a marvelous time to let your mind float in a dreamy way to explore philosophies, esoteric ideas, mystical paths and spirituality. It's vague but it's exciting. There is a Moon Alert in effect until 3:00 pm Eastern time (noon Pacific). Tonight: People notice you.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): This morning you're focused on the government, taxes, debt or shared property. However, don't make decisions in these areas or spend money until 3:00 pm Eastern time (noon Pacific). Just gather your data and wait until the Moon Alert is over to act. Tonight: Do something different!

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): This morning is a lovely time to socialise with close friends and partners because conversations will be warm, friendly and frank. However, there is a Moon Alert in effect until 3 p.m. Eastern time (noon Pacific), so wait until then to agree to anything important or to spend money. Forewarned is forearmed. Tonight: Expect a gift.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): This morning you have the energy to devote to health issues, your job or something to do with a pet. Work as best as possible, but be aware that there is a Moon Alert until 3:00 pm Eastern time (noon Pacific), which means avoid important decisions and shopping. (Except for food.) Tonight: Good times with someone.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): This is a marvelous, creative day for you! When the Moon Alert is in effect this morning, your mind will be free to think outside the box. Enjoy socialising with others, especially children. Write down your original ideas; however, agree to nothing until the Moon Alert is over. Tonight: Ambitious ideas!

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): This is the perfect day to play hooky and stay at home, especially this morning. The Moon Alert will last until 3:00 pm Eastern time (noon Pacific), which means enjoy your fantasies but agree to nothing important and don't shop except for food. After it's over, you still want to play! Tonight: Fun and games!

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Be careful. This morning you are mentally alert and energetic; nevertheless, there is a Moon Alert in effect until 3:00 pm Eastern time (noon Pacific). This means get your data but postpone important decisions until it's over. Likewise, no shopping until then. Tonight: Entertain at home.

