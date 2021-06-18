Today's Horoscope — June 18

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, June 18, 2021: You have a wonderful zest for life and you need to be stimulated! You are charming and articulate. Because you have enormous tenacity, you are also persevering in your goals. This is a more easy-going, relaxed year for you. You will notice that your focus on partnerships and close friendships will be more important. Enjoy networking.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Today you might attract someone who is powerful and direct to you. Because you are naturally powerful and direct, this conversation will be dynamic! Nevertheless, if push comes to shove, you will have to give way to the other person. Just for today. Tonight: Be patient with others.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You have a lot of energy to work hard today. However, you will feel independent, which means you also might take on a leadership role when working with others. If you feel you have to defend your way of doing things or your point of view, you will! Tonight: Be cooperative.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Today you will express your feelings and share your ideas with others without fear or apology. You're in a playful mood and you want to have a good time. Enjoy sports events, social outings and fun activities with kids. (It's a great date day.) Tonight: Sympathy with children.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You want to get something done at home today that might involve some physical exertion. You might do this by yourself or, perhaps, someone will help you. A family conversation will be lively, but you certainly won't agree with others just to be polite. Tonight: Relax at home.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): You will express your ideas, wants and needs quite freely to family members today. In other words, you will leave them no doubt as to where you stand. However, you won't offend anyone; you are simply stating your case, which is your right. Tonight: Stay mellow.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Your way of handling money or your ideas about earnings and cash flow might surprise others today. You might be first to suggest doing something. You might impulsively buy something just because you want to. Very likely, no one will object. Tonight: Be sensible with money.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Today you feel invigorated and energetic. You're willing to state your feelings about things. If you have to make a first move in some kind of exchange with others, you will. That's because today you have the courage to take the initiative. Tonight: Don't go overboard.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Although you might feel a bit reserved today and inclined to play your cards close to your chest, nevertheless, you have your eyes open because you're in a defensive mode. Nothing will slip by you today. You're watching. You're watching and you're seeing. Tonight: Enjoy your privacy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): In working with others today, you will successfully establish a situation where their aims are your aims and vice versa, which means people will cooperate with you. Quite possibly, you will take on a leadership role. Tonight: Avoid disputes with others.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Bosses, parents, teachers and people in authority will be impressed with your energy today because you are confident and assertive. Be careful that this does not mushroom into something that is too aggressive and off-putting. Easy does it. Tonight: Guard your good reputation.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): You really want to do something different today so you feel challenged. Basically, you want a sense of adventure and an opportunity to learn something new. You don't want to feel that life is stifling you or that you're stuck in a rut. Never! Tonight: Tolerance of others.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): You will handle yourself well if you have to defend your own best interests or the interests of someone else today. If there are money disputes or disputes about shared property, you will not hesitate to state your case. You feel confident and ready to meet any situation. Tonight: Wait and see.

(c) 2021 by King Features Syndicate Inc.