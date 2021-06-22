Today's Horoscope — June 22, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, June 22, 2021: You are a determined perfectionist. You have enormous dedication and perseverance in whatever you do. You are also charming, warm and sensitive. This year you must be responsible because you are reacting to a change that has recently happened. Be wise and practice self-discipline to handle things efficiently. Take care of yourself so you can take care of others.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Mercury retrograde ends today, which means silly errors and confused communications, plus transportation delays, will reduce. Glory hallelujah! Nevertheless, if buying any form of ground transportation, computer or cellphone, wait until July 8. Tonight: Travel appeals.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Because of Mercury retrograde, financial matters have been delayed or are subject to reversals, loss or confusion. Aaggh! Good news — this will greatly reduce, starting today. (If you're buying a car or computer, be smart and wait until July 8.) Tonight: Money talks.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): For several weeks now, your ruler Mercury has been retrograde in your sign, causing misplaced items, missed appointments, confusion and mistakes! Fortunately, starting today, all of this will be greatly reduced. However, if buying a car or computer, wait until July 8 for the shadow to be gone. Tonight: Lively discussions!

CANCER (June 21-July 22): This continues to be a powerful time for you, with the Sun and fair Venus in your sign. (It's a great time to buy wardrobe goodies.) This is likely because Mars in your money house urges you to shop! If you're buying a car or computer, wait until July 8. Tonight: Get organised.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): The planets are sending you two messages now: The Sun and Venus want you to enjoy solitude, while fiery Mars wants you to get out there and fly your colours! Meanwhile, Mercury retrograde ends today. Yay! Tonight: Socialise! Enjoy romance and sports.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Mercury retrograde might have recently put you in touch with bosses, parents and important people from your past. As of today, Mercury retrograde is over. However, its shadow will last until July 8. If shopping for cars, computers or cellphones, wait until then. Tonight: Meaningful domestic discussions.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Because Mercury retrograde is over today, you will start to feel more freedom to travel to new places, explore new ideas and meet new people, especially from other cultures. Meanwhile, you are admired because the Sun is at the top of your chart. Looking swell! Tonight: You want to talk to someone.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Feel free to go forward with new projects or issues related to shared property, estates, wills and inheritances, because as of today, Mercury retrograde is over. Some of you will want to make travel plans or plans related to publishing, the media and higher education. Tonight: Focus on cash flow and spending.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Today the Moon is in your sign, which means things will tend to go your way even though you are a bit more emotionally charged. If you want to test this, why not ask the universe for a favour? See what happens. Meanwhile, good news! Mercury retrograde is over. Tonight: Guard against too much emotion. Easy does it.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): You will want to be low key today because the Moon is “hiding” in your chart. Nevertheless, you will be happy to hear that Mercury retrograde is over, which means you will have fewer errors or goofy mistakes related to your job. Thank heavens! Things are looking up! Tonight: Enjoy quiet time.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): An important conversation with a female friend could be significant today. You might want to discuss future goals. Meanwhile, Mercury retrograde is over as of today, which means old flames might fade from the picture. Tonight: Listen to someone's opinion.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Life is good because lucky Jupiter is in your sign. Furthermore, the Sun and Venus are in the most fun, social, light-hearted part of your chart. Plus, Mercury retrograde ends today. This is cause for a celebration! Tonight: You are high-viz.

