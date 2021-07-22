Today's Horoscope — July 22, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday July 22, 2021: You are a quick study who is independent and imaginative. Your work and your family are your top priorities. You are optimistic, alert and adaptable. This is a year of learning and perhaps teaching for you. Be open to whatever you can learn that will enrich or enhance your life. This could come through schooling or the book of experience.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You will feel happier in the next four weeks because you will feel free to express exactly who you are. You will seek amusing diversions and fun in sports activities, as well as playful times with children. Relationships will be more lighthearted, and flirtations will abound! Tonight: You are noticed.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Home and family will be your main focus in the next four weeks. You might be more involved with a parent. Some of you will connect with a professional counselor to examine your role in the family (past or present). Tonight: Do something different.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): The pace of your days will accelerate in the next four weeks because of errands, tasks, appointments, increased time spent with siblings, relatives and neighbors, plus scheduled (and unscheduled) short trips. You also might read and study more. Tonight: Check finances.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Money, cash flow, earnings and possessions will be your focus for the next four weeks. Expect to give more thought to your values and what is really important to you. It's vital to know what really matters. Tonight: Help someone close to you.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): The Sun will be in your sign for the next four weeks, giving you a chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of the year. It also will attract favorable situations and people to you, which is why this is a fortunate time for you, and the only time it occurs all year. Tonight: Organize paperwork.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Your personal year is ending, but your new year will not begin until your birthday. Therefore, use the next four weeks to define some goals for your new year ahead. How do you want your new year to be different from this year? Tonight: Socialize!

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Your popularity will increase in the next four weeks because you will be more involved with friends and members of clubs, groups and organizations. Use this time to examine the role these relationships play in your life, because your friends are a reflection of you. Tonight: Relax at home.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): For the next four weeks, the Sun will be at the top of your chart casting you in a flattering spotlight, which makes you look more competent and capable to others, especially authority figures. This advantage is a gift! Use it to advance your own agenda. Tonight: A conversation is important.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Travel and a chance to explore the world through film and study will appeal to you in the next four weeks. If you can travel, do so! If not, sign up for a course, go to school or explore new ideas to enrich your world. Tonight: Rethink a purchase.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): In the next four weeks, you will be more passionate about financial issues like shared property, inheritances, insurance matters, as well as shared responsibilities. This increased passion also will apply to intimate relationships. Tonight: Your luck is better.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): The Sun will be opposite your sign for the next four weeks, drawing your attention to your closest one-on-one relationships. This will be a good time to form working units and accomplish as much as you can working with others. It's also a good time to consult an expert. Tonight: Enjoy solitude.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Your desire to get better organized and become healthier will be strong in the next four weeks, which is why you will do what you can to turn over a new leaf. Physical efficiency will be important. Tonight: Talk to a friend.

Find more Georgia Nicols horoscopes at georgianicols.com.

(c) 2021 by King Features Syndicate Inc.