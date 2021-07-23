Today's Horoscope — July 23, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, July 23, 2021: You are a strong individual with your own take on things. You have a great imagination and love to seek out stimulation and adventure. This is a powerful year for you. It's a year where you can attain accolades, praise or promotions. You also might attain personal or financial gain. Expect achievements and rewards. It's time to alphabetise your blessings!

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Today you might have an intense encounter with an authority figure — a parent, boss, teacher or member of the police. If so, this encounter will be intense. You might feel overwhelmed by your feelings. Meanwhile, most of this day is a moon alert. Tread carefully! Tonight: Talk to a friend.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Today it's easy to be obsessed with an idea, which is why it is wise to avoid discussions about politics, racial issues and religion. Your emotions will be too strong! Feelings will run high and arguments will ensue. Meanwhile, check the moon alert. Tonight: People notice you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Because most of this day is a moon alert, avoid important decisions about shared responsibilities, shared money, taxes, debt, loans and mortgages. This is not the day to discuss these matters. Forewarned is forearmed. Tonight: Change your routine

CANCER (June 21-July 22): A discussion with someone close to you could be intense today. Both parties might feel obsessed and stuck in their own point of view or their desires. You might be at a standoff. Check the moon alert and postpone important decisions. Tonight: Check your finances.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Today you're willing to work hard. You also might be focused on your health. However, it's easy to be obsessed with an idea today. Furthermore, most of this day is a moon alert. Bad combo! Hmmm, it's a poor day to make decisions, and someone is obsessed. Tonight: Be cooperative.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Difficulties with romance might arise today because people are intense, even obsessed. Meanwhile, today is a moon alert, which means it's a poor time to make a decision, and yet, feelings are running high. This also applies to sports and relations with your kids. (You get the picture.) Tonight: Do some work.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Avoid intense discussions with family today, because they will be pointless. Nevertheless, someone might be obsessed about something, which is hard to ignore. Because today is a moon alert, table these discussions for another day. Tonight: Relax.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Don't try to convince someone to agree with you no matter how intensely you believe that you are right. Today everyone is inclined to be obsessed about something. Furthermore, today is a moon alert. Just coast. (For today.) Tonight: Cocoon at home.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): You have strong ideas about financial matters today or something you own. However, this is a poor day to take a stand, because most of this day is a moon alert. Instead, take a breather. Allow this situation some space. Decide tomorrow. Tonight: Stay calm.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Today the Moon is in your sign lined up with Pluto, which will create an emotional experience for you. You might become obsessed about a particular idea, especially if you're dealing with a female. Note the moon alert today and lighten up. Wait until it's over. Tonight: Protect possessions.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Some deep secrets might be revealed today. This could be connected to an obsession you have or an intense kind of research. Do not be persuaded by information that is questionable. Most of today is a moon alert. Lighten up and get some perspective. Tonight: Be reasonable.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): You might have an intense discussion with a friend or a group. You might be at loggerheads because each of you is obsessed with your point of view. Obviously, this will go nowhere. Therefore, and especially because most of today is a moon alert, back off. Tonight: Stay calm.

