Today's Horoscope — July 29, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday July 29, 2021: You are likable, intuitive and dramatic. You are warm and generous, and you care for others. You seek new vistas because you want life to be stimulating. This is a year of change for you, and it will be stimulating! Let go of whatever is impeding your progress. Be open to change. New friends will steer you in new directions for personal growth.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Today your confidence knows no bounds. That's why this is a powerful day for those who are in sports. You will be dynamic, aggressive and competitive! This high energy also will show in your interactions if socialising or partying with others. Tonight: Look out, world!

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Do your best to keep the peace regarding conflicts at home or with family members. Unfortunately, this increased activity and chaos are inevitable, which means you have to work with it as best you can. Instead, use this strong energy to look for solutions. Tonight: Patience.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You are very confident today when talking to others and interacting with everyone. In fact, you are so optimistic and dynamic, you're coming on like gangbusters! This high energy might also be demonstrated in your physical movements, walking, jogging, biking and driving. Tonight: Slow down.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You're enthusiastic about your finances today. Perhaps you have a moneymaking idea. Whatever the case, you believe in what you're doing, and you're going to go after it 100%. Some of you will apply this same determination to purchasing something. Tonight: Keep your receipts.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Today Mars is in your sign and opposite Jupiter. This will energise you in an amasing way. You won't hesitate to defend your best interests or the interests of others. You will go after what you want, because today you feel like a superhero! Tonight: You're confident.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Do be careful today, because someone behind the scenes might be working against your best interests. (This might not be the case at all, but it could be.) This means that if you are faintly suspicious or you think something fishy is going on, it is. Tonight: Stay aware.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): You are a leader today, whether with casual friends or with groups and large organisations. People will follow your lead because you're enthusiastic, upbeat and proactive. However, this might create friction between you and a friend — be careful. Tonight: Be friendly.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Today your enthusiasm is aroused, no question. Naturally, you can use this to advance your agenda and accomplish much. However, if you come on too strong, you will threaten bosses, supervisors and even fellow co-workers. There's no upside to that. Tonight: Dial it down a notch.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): You're keen to make big travel plans, which is probably what you will do. After all, you are the traveller of the zodiac. Others will make big plans related to higher education, the law, medicine or something to do with publishing and the media, because you're thinking big! Tonight: Keep moving.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Your sex drive is amped today. Also, your intention to defend your share of something regarding inheritances or shared property is strong. This is why you might find yourself in conflict with someone, especially about how to spend a certain amount of money or manage jointly held resources. Tonight: Do your research.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): There are several influences at play now that affect your closest partnerships. Some will encourage negativity; some will encourage warmth and bonding. This means you have to do a careful dance and avoid conflict with others, which could easily arise today. Tonight: Tread carefully.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): You're gung-ho to work hard to achieve whatever you want to do today because you're in the zone. You want to get as much done as possible while you feel this focused and directed. Some of you might use this same boost of positive energy to do something to improve your health. Tonight: You reap some benefits.

