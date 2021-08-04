Today's Horoscope — August 4, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, August 4, 2021: You are a friendly extrovert who is comfortable with the limelight. You are warm, friendly and loyal. You are also a practical, organised planner. You are sometimes rebellious and want to do things your own way. After new beginnings last year, this year will be quieter and more slow-paced. Your focus will be on partnerships and your personal world.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): This is a good day to wrap up old projects, especially about home or family. Get your facts. Get your ducks in a row. You know that you're great at beginning things, but it takes some discipline to finish what you start. Tonight: Home improvements.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Conversations with neighbours, siblings and relatives will be important today. You might discuss finances and possessions, or something else that is pertinent. It's a good day to tie up loose ends. Tonight: A convincing conversation.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Wrap up details with your possessions or money today because you'll feel better if you do. In the morning you are empowered, and after the Moon Alert is over your focus on money increases even more so. Ka-ching! Tonight: Moneymaking ideas!

CANCER (June 21-July 22): After the Moon alert today, the Moon will move into your sign, which will make you more emotional. (This happens for two and a half days every month.) However, you should know that this will also slightly increase your good luck. Bonus! Tonight: Ask for a favour.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): This morning is a social time with others. In fact, it's an excellent time to wrap up any projects you have initiated with others. After the Moon alert is over, make time to enjoy some privacy or sneak away to your secret cubbyhole. Tonight: Enjoy solitude.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): This morning you are high-viz, which means others will notice you more than usual. (You might use this to your advantage, or not.) After the Moon alert is over today you will feel a strong desire to talk to a friend or mingle with a group. Tonight: Share your dreams.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): After the Moon alert today, you will have the attention of bosses, parents or VIPs. People notice you more than usual, and they might be more inclined to listen to you as well. Hey, you might have the winning hand. Tonight: Use your power.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): As this day wears on, your desire to do something different and explore new ideas and meet new people will grow stronger and stronger. Ideally, after the Moon alert is over, you might travel somewhere or meet new and unusual people. Tonight: Do something different!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): This morning you might wrap up details with a partner or close friend, because this is an excellent time to do this. After the Moon alert today, you will be more interested in financial matters or something to do with shared property, taxes, debt or inheritances. Tonight: Check banking details.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Before the Moon alert occurs today, you will be productive and get a lot done. After the Moon alert, be prepared to go more than halfway with others. Compromise and cooperation will be your best choices. (Some days, that's how the cookie crumbles.) Tonight: Talk to someone close to you.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): This is a playful, creative morning for you. Write down your clever ideas because you might explore them later. However, after the Moon alert is over, you're ready to roll up your sleeves and get to work. “I owe, I owe, so off to work I go.” Tonight: Get organised.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Use this morning to finish family business or wrap up whatever is on your plate at home. You'll make good headway. After the Moon alert today, you want to play and socialise! Ideas? Surely, something comes to mind. Tonight: Enjoy socialising.

