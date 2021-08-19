Today's Horoscope — August 19, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, August 19, 2021:You are intelligent, courageous and independent. You are also stylish. People love your warm optimism. Although you are a dreamer, you are also intuitive and analytical. This year your personal freedom matters to you, which is why you will incorporate major changes in your life. Seek out new opportunities. Trust your intuition. Stay focused.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Today you might feel excited about a creative project, or perhaps you're thrilled about something to do with your kids. Possibly, this excitement could relate to a vacation. Whatever the case, you are pumped! Oh happy day. Tonight: Still happy.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Today you might be thrilled with your success in your career, your public reputation or your good name with your peers. Something seems to be coming to a head, and you look good! Tonight: Positive vibes with home and family.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Today you're happy about future plans for travel. Perhaps these plans relate to publishing and the media or something to do with medicine or the law. You know that you are expanding your world, and it feels good! Tonight: You're happy.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Some kind of financial situation might culminate today. Something might make you feel richer or happier about your future earnings or your current wealth. This is why you feel enthusiastic and reassured about your financial future. (This could prompt an intense discussion with a partner.) Tonight: Just listen.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): This is a powerful time in many respects for you, because certain situations that are important, especially in your relationships, are coming to a head. In many ways, this is a pleasant day because you are upbeat and enthusiastic about something. Tonight: Look for ways to improve your health and your job.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): This is a powerful time, because Mercury and Mars are both in your sign. Today, however, you feel quietly pleased with yourself about something. It could be something private that makes you feel good. (You know about it even if others don't.) Tonight: Might be memorable for romance!

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Today you will be pleased with something related to friends or a group, or perhaps a friend in particular. It looks like everything is unfolding as it should. In fact, you are so keen to have fun today that you might go overboard in some manner. Easy does it. Tonight: No regrets.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): You might be pleased with something to do with family or perhaps a parent at this time. You're happy and optimistic; however, you also have some pretty strong opinions about something. But in the bigger picture, all is positive today. Tonight: You want to convince someone about something.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Optimism and physical activity are survival issues for you. They are important. That's why today is important, because you feel optimistic! It might be related to travel, further education, dealing with a foreign country or even legal matters. Whatever it is, it's all good. Tonight: Still good.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): This has been your year to increase your assets or get richer in some way. Today you see this unfolding, and it makes you feel happy. As part of this process, you might take a realistic look in the mirror and decide to do some kind of a makeover. Tonight: You have firm ideas.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb18): Something to do with a close relationship with a partner or friend will be very important to you today. Quite likely, it will be something positive and encouraging. (On the other hand, this is also a time when certain situations come to a culmination.) Tonight: Hope for the best.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): You're happy about your job today. Others might be equally happy about a health situation or something to do with a pet. Whatever happens might make you go overboard. “Fresh horses and more whiskey for my men!” Tonight: You are invigorated!

