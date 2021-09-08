Today's Horoscope — September 8, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, September 8, 2021:You are confident and levelheaded. People admire you because you are trustworthy, loyal, hardworking and reliable. (Ironically, you are a busy thinker who resists routine.) This year you will build solid foundations in your life both physically as well as intangible structures. This is also a good year to be aware of your health and take care of it.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You might seek out someone older or more experienced to benefit from their advice. In fact, this is a very good day for warm conversations with others. Possibly, this person is a member of a group or a professional association. Tonight: Accept help from others.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20):Today you're ready to work hard. In fact, you're willing to put your comfort second to the duties and obligations that you have. Obviously, this means you will accomplish a lot today. Fortunately, co-workers will help you. You will likely be very hands-on in whatever you do. Tonight: An important discussion.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): This is a good day to teach children or young minds. It's also a good day to hone a skill or practice something so you get better -- perhaps something in the arts or a sport. You're also willing to do the necessary legwork in making plans for future socializing or vacations. Tonight: Keep practicing.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): This will be a practical day for you because you're ready to be sort of tough and do whatever is necessary to get the job done. Quite likely, an important discussion with an older family relative (perhaps a parent) will take place. Tonight: Of course, you're interested in redecorating and doing home repairs.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Today you are in a serious but common-sense frame of mind, which means discussions with others will be about practical matters. You might want to teach something important to someone. You also will be willing to study. Tonight: Stay focused.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22):When it comes to financial matters today, you will be conservative and play it safe. For example, if shopping, you will want to buy long-lasting, practical items. You also will be thrifty with your money. You won't waste it. In fact, this is the perfect time to set up a budget. Tonight: How can you reduce your expenses?

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Today the Moon is in your sign dancing with stern Saturn, which makes you more sober and realistic about everything in your world. However, it also toughens you up and lets you deal patiently with considerable adversity and strain. Tonight: You'll be pleased with your accomplishments.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): This is an excellent day to do research behind the scenes or to do anything that allows you to seek out solutions to old problems or answers to old questions. You will be persevering about going after what you want to learn. Tonight: Review what you learned today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Today you will feel less inclined to talk about your feelings. In fact, you might choose to go off by yourself to evaluate and ponder something. However, someone older might offer you emotional support or give you practical suggestions. Tonight: Listen.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): When dealing with bosses or authority figures today, you want common-sense answers and a practical approach to things. You're not interested in fancy psychobabble or tricky talk. You want a doable solution. Tonight: Use your new knowledge.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb. 18): This is an excellent day to study, because you want practical results for your efforts. You want to learn something new, especially something that will be useful for you. History or anything in the past also will have a strong attraction for you. Tonight: Explore.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): This is an excellent day to take care of loose details with banking, taxes, shared property, insurance issues or inheritances. Your mind is focused; furthermore, you have the perseverance and the right headspace to tackle these issues. Tonight: Relax.

