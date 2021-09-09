Today Horoscope — September 9, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, September 9, 2021: You are imaginative, open-minded and modern. However, whatever you do, you do with careful precision. You are a gentle person who has compassion for others. You have a good balance between analytical reasoning and caring. This year will involve an element of change for you. It's a year of excitement! You will strive for more personal freedom. Enjoy more travel!

ARIES (March 21-April 19): This is an excellent day to make connections with friends, meet new people or partner up with people. Your ability to deal with members of the general public will be tops. It's a good day for beginnings! Tonight: Schmooze!

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): This will be a successful day at work, so don't hesitate to begin something. You will be surprised at how easy it is to get the ball rolling. Furthermore, whatever you initiate has a good chance of being profitable and beneficial in the future. Tonight: Happy hour!

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Your creative skills are hot today! This is a wonderful day for those who work in the arts, in the entertainment world or with children. Vacation plans and plans for social events will go extremely well today! Meanwhile, it's also a great day to kick back and relax with friends. Tonight: Romance!

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Family conversations will be positive and mutually beneficial today. In particular, it's a good time to start new projects or encourage a family member in a certain direction. This is a great day to entertain at home or to host a gathering. Tonight: Enjoy!

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Your ability to inspire and enthuse others is excellent today, which is why this is a wonderful day for those who write, edit, teach, act or sell. Your words will be like gold. It's the perfect day to begin a new project. Tonight: Talk to others.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Financial matters are favoured today. This is a good day to initiate something new or to start a new business. Trust your moneymaking ideas. Believe that what you want to do will turn out well. Meanwhile, some of you will make a major purchase that will please you. Tonight: Enjoy shopping.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): This is a powerful day for you. The Moon is in your sign, and it is dancing with lucky Jupiter, which means you feel confident and fortunate. Do not hesitate to start new ventures, talk to people, create groups or initiate anything, because you will succeed! Tonight: All hail Libra!

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): This is a feel-good day for you, which is why you have a warm feeling in your tummy. Trust your instincts. Enjoy your interactions with friends, groups and associations. Respect any ideas you have for new collaborations or new projects. Tonight: Peace and quiet.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): This is a wonderful day to interact with groups, whether it is a small coffee klatch or a large convention, because you will be successful relating to others, especially if you are kicking off a new project, starting a new group or heading off in a new direction. Tonight: Enjoy friends.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): You make a wonderful impression on others today and, believe me, people notice you! Trust your instincts. Don't hesitate to make your pitch to bosses or important people about new projects and new ideas. Financial ventures, in particular, perhaps dealing with foreign countries, will be blessed. Tonight: You are admired.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): This is a great day to make travel plans for the future. It's also the perfect day to explore opportunities in publishing, the media, medicine, the law or anything to do with higher education. Whatever you set in motion will have a great chance for success! Tonight: Explore ideas!

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Business and finance are definitely favoured today. This is a good day to do fund-raising to raise money for business purposes or to contact banks and financial institutions. Even in minor ways, you will benefit from the wealth and resources of others. Tonight: Contentment.

