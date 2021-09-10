Today's Horoscope — September 10, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, September 10, 2021: You are confident and easygoing. You have a natural warmth when dealing with others. You have common sense, grit and determination. Many of you have high ideals. This is a happier year! The pace is lighter and more fun-loving. You are more involved with home and family. You also might give yourself a personal makeover, plus add new touches to your home.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): For the rest of the month, romance is passionate! Anything to do with your love life will be powerful. You will also attract money to you through your spouse, business partner or bank. It's a good time to ask for a loan. Tonight: Check your finances.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Today fair Venus moves opposite your sign to stay until the end of the month. This is one of the best places for Venus for all relationships — love affairs, professional partnerships, co-workers and even your enemies. Things will flow smoothly! Tonight: Patience.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): As of today, until the end of the month, your health will improve. But you will be more tempted than usual by desserts, sweets and fattening foods. (Death by chocolate!) Discussions with co-workers will definitely be friendlier. Tonight: Computer glitches?

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Lucky you! For the rest of the month, fair Venus is in one of the most fun parts of your chart, attracting amusing diversions, parties, sports and social outings. Enjoy fun activities with kids. Creative activities are favoured. Romance is blessed. Tonight: Guard against accidents with children.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): You will enjoy redecorating your home in the next few weeks. (Leos are proud of home and castle.) This same influence also will make you want to entertain at home. Possibly, real estate opportunities will appear as well. Tonight: Surprise at home.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): You can make money from your words in the next few weeks, certainly until the end of the month. This is particularly good news for those of you in editing, writing, acting, teaching, sales or marketing. Your relations with everyone will improve because you will be so charming. Tonight: Pay attention.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): For the next few weeks, you can attract money to you. Yay! This is why business negotiations are favoured now until the end of the month. Meanwhile, Libra rules haute couture. Expect to shop for beautiful things for yourself and for loved ones. Tonight: Guard your money.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Today fair Venus is in your sign for the rest of the month. This creates a lovely window that allows you to make peace with others. It's a good time to enjoy friends, to take a vacation or do whatever you like, because Venus ranks pleasure above work. Tonight: Something unexpected.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Fair Venus will be hiding in your chart from now until the end of the month, which means many of you will indulge in a secret love affair. For some, it might be more light-hearted, perhaps a secret flirtation. Others will feel gratified to help someone in need. Tonight: Restless feelings.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Your relations with friends and groups will improve beautifully, from now until the end of the month, because you are more friendly. Everyone will be glad to see your face. Even meetings and group settings, including business conferences, will be favoured. Tonight: Someone will surprise you.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18: Starting today, until the end of the month, fair Venus is at the top of your chart creating favourable circumstances for your business and professional life. Authority figures like you. Regardless of what you do for a living, others might seek out your advice about design, office layout or artistic matters. Tonight: Be courteous.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): From now until the end of the month you want to travel. Suddenly, you need to “get away from it all”. You want fun, pleasure, excitement and adventure. Some of you might strike up a relationship with someone “different”. It's a great time for a vacation. Tonight: Plans will change.

(c) 2021 by King Features Syndicate Inc.