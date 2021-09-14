Today's Horoscope — September 14, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, September 14, 2021: This year you could find your ability to communicate drawing new people toward you. Old friends and loved ones also relish talking to you. Enjoy socialising and expanding your immediate circle of friends. If you are single, many potential sweeties become more intrigued after speaking with you. You might be 10 months away from forming a major bond. If you are attached, you enjoy chatting together so much that you might decide to re-create your first few dates. SAGITTARIUS does not mean to be so critical.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You feel lucky because of a loved one's attention and support. You can be encouraged to do what you might not try normally. This person feeds your self-esteem, and willingly cheers you on. Your adventurous spirit emerges as you take a risk. Tonight: Choose something unique.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your ability to turn a situation around and make it favourable for more than one person emerges. Others are thankful for your generosity. Your ability to see possibilities soars at the moment. Someone you admire pushes you to go for a long-desired goal. Tonight: Say “yes.”

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Be more open when dealing with others later in the day. You might want to stay focused and on topic. You will want to get through certain matters quickly so that you can feel unburdened this weekend. Reach out to someone at a distance. Tonight: Make exciting plans.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You could be more fatigued and tired than you have been in a while. Honour what is happening. You have been talking and thinking about taking an important trip or experiencing a new, exciting happening. You'll be best served by detaching. Tonight: Follow the music.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Use good sense before agreeing to an expense that could push the limits of your budget. If you're left to your own devices, your self-discipline will go south by the evening. Attempt to moderate your choices. Honour your feelings toward a fiery friend. Tonight: Wherever the action is.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): You have become more expressive and verbal. You see others respond more positively to you. Do not let shyness or a momentary blush hold you back from continuing this new exchange of thoughts and energy. Ask needed questions. Tonight: make it an early night.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Curb your spending, and don't change a spending-related decision. You smile from ear to ear, ready to take action. Someone might be concerned by the financial implications of your plans. Have a discussion and be willing to cut back. Tonight: A conversation could develop into more.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Use today to the max. You can probably sense a greater responsiveness from a key person in your life. A partner or loved one could deliver quite the jolt. If you maintain a sense of humour, everything will flow smoothly. Tonight: Invite a friend to join you for munchies.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): You could feel off because of what is happening around you. Somehow, others' energy seems to deplete you. You feel as if you can't get enough time for all of the socialising. Relax and make a phone call to people who energise you. Tonight: You feel on top of your game.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Examine what is going on around you. Others seem to be moving through their days with efficiency and the need to get out early. Schedule a late lunch with a friend. Before you know it, you become a bundle of energy. The two of you swap gossip and jokes. Tonight: Make it early.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): You feel as if a boss demands a lot from you. Make it your pleasure to follow through on what is important for you to do. Someone who is observing you could be quite impressed. A comment or compliment from this person makes you smile. Tonight: Out celebrating.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): You might sense that your control is not as smooth as you would like it to be. Others seem to be more decisive and energised. You could be experiencing a more creative phase, and your concerns might not be about power and control. Tonight: Out on the town with loved ones.

