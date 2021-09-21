Today's Horoscope — September 21, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, September 21, 2021:You are energetic, friendly and always witty. You love mysteries and are a skilled and original communicator. You are also confident in your ability to put your own spin on things. This is an excellent year for you, because it's a time of achievement and recognition. You might get a promotion, an award or acknowledgement of your successful efforts. Bravo!

ARIES (March 21-April 19: For the next four weeks you need more sleep. In your chart, the Sun is opposite your sign, which is as far away from you as it can get all year, and the Sun is your source of energy. You will focus more on partners, spouses and close friends. Tonight: You win!

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You will work hard to get better organised in the next four weeks, because you want to be on top of your game, plus healthier and more energetic. Yes, it's time to turn over a new leaf. Tonight: Make an effort.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Grab every opportunity to play and have fun in the next four weeks, including taking a vacation. Enjoy sports events, fun activities with kids and the entertainment world. Grab every chance to express your creative talents! (TikTok, here I come.) Tonight: Enjoy good friends.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Focus on home, family and your private life in the next four weeks. Many of you will interact more with a parent. Home redecorating and improvements, plus dealing with increased chaos and activity will demand your attention. Tonight: You are noticed.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): The pace of your days will accelerate in the next four weeks because of tasks, errands and short trips, plus increased reading, writing and studying. You'll enjoy socialising and will express yourself with intensity and enthusiasm! Tonight: Travel plans.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Your focus on money, cash flow, earnings and possessions will increase in the next four weeks. You will spend more, especially on beautiful things. Fortunately, you will attract money to you. You also will think about your values. Tonight: Accept a favour.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): The Sun is in your sign for the next four weeks, which is your chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of the year. This happens once a year and makes it easy for you to attract people and favourable situations to you. (It's an excellent time to buy wardrobe treasures.) Tonight: Cooperate.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Your personal year is coming to an end, but your new year will not begin until your birthday. Therefore, the next four weeks are a time of limbo. Use this window of time to think about what you want for your new year ahead. Define some goals, because they will help you achieve what you want. Tonight: Get organised.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): You will enjoy increased popularity in the next four weeks, talking to younger people, creative people and perhaps being active in a physical competition with others. This is an excellent time to share your dreams for the future because someone's feedback will help you. Tonight: Have fun!

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): The Sun will be at high noon in your chart for the next four weeks, casting you in a flattering spotlight. This happens only once a year, and when it does, people are impressed with you, even if you don't do anything special. Use this time to advance your agenda and make your pitch! Tonight: Relax at home.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Grab every chance to travel and explore your horizons in the next four weeks, because you want stimulation! You also want to learn more. This is an excellent time to take a course or go back to school. Explore opportunities in publishing, the law, medicine and the media. Tonight: Talk to others.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): The next four weeks will be particularly passionate and intense for you. You will be passionate about everything, including romance. Keep your pockets open because you can attract gifts, favours and money to you. It's a most fortunate time! Tonight: Check your finances.

(c) 2021 by King Features Syndicate Inc.