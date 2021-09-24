Today's Horoscope — September 24, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, September 24, 2021: You are an easygoing, friendly, generous person. You are receptive and cooperative. You are also loyal to others. You appreciate beautiful things. Because this year is more slow-paced, you have an opportunity to rejuvenate yourself. You will have a strong focus on relationships this year. Seek out people who benefit you. Determine your needs and what brings you happiness.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep an eye on your money and possessions today, because something unexpected will impact them. You might find money; you might lose money. Be proactive and protect what you own against loss, theft or damage. Meanwhile, be patient with partners (especially with ex-partners back on the scene). Tonight: Check your finances.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20: Today the Moon is in your sign lined up with unpredictable Uranus, which will make you feel impulsive, even erratic. Therefore, guard against knee-jerk reactions. Take a moment to consciously think and be calm before you say or do anything. Tonight: Patience.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): This is a restless day for you! Something unexpected might suddenly occur. A secret might be revealed. Surprises might take place behind the scenes. This might even relate to old flames who are coming back into your life now and in the next few weeks. Tonight: Relax.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): A friend will surprise you today. Get ready for this. Or possibly you will meet someone new who is a real character — someone who is bohemian, avant-garde or unusual in some way. This might happen through your family because so much is going on right now at home. Tonight: Be friendly.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Be careful when dealing with bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs today (including the police), because something unpredictable could suddenly happen. They might do something or say something that catches you off guard. When dealing with authority figures, never underestimate the power of courtesy. Tonight: Be prepared.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Travel plans might change today. Or perhaps you will suddenly have to travel when you did not expect to do so. You might meet someone who is unusual, perhaps from another country or a different culture. Something unexpected might broaden your knowledge of events. Tonight: Do something different!

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Double-check your finances and anything to do with banking, because something unexpected could impact these areas. This includes financial arrangements about shared property and inheritances. With Mars and the Sun in your sign, you will have no trouble defending your best interests. Tonight: Banking details?

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Stay light on your feet today, because someone close to you will surprise you or throw you a curveball. It could be a sudden argument. They might want a new arrangement, perhaps more freedom in the relationship. It could be as minor as meeting someone unusual. Tonight: Be mellow.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Your work routine will be interrupted today, perhaps due to staff shortages, computer problems, equipment breakdowns or some other reason. If you can, get as much done as possible so you are prepared for some downtime or unexpected delays. Tonight: Relax.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Parents should know that this is a mildly accident-prone day for their kids, which means they should be extra vigilant today. Meanwhile, a surprise invitation might come your way. If so, act quickly, because this window of opportunity will be brief. Or perhaps social plans will be cancelled. Tonight: Stay flexible.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Your home routine will be interrupted today because a small appliance might break down or a minor breakage could occur. Perhaps someone unexpected will knock on your door. Do what you can to keep the peace and avoid domestic arguments. Tonight: Stay chill.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Pay attention to everything you say and do, because this is a mildly accident-prone day. Obviously, an accident does not have to happen if you are aware and mindful. Meanwhile, expect to hear unexpected news and meet new people. An unexpected short trip might occur. Tonight: Be alert.

