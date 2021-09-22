Today's Horoscope — September 22, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, September 22, 2021: You are an optimist who is fair-minded, independent and self-sufficient. You have a natural grace and elegance. You are a hard-working perfectionist capable of self-discipline. This year is your final year of a nine-year cycle, which is why you are letting go of what is no longer meaningful to you. It's time to wrap up old business and clear your plate.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A conversation with a partner or close friend will be lively today, because the Moon is in Aries, and that makes people feisty and assertive! (Ya think?) Nevertheless, Mercury (the planet of communication) is dancing with Jupiter, which is great for business and also a good time to make future plans! Tonight: Patience.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You might be stubborn about something today. You might not talk about it, but privately you are digging in your heels and staying entrenched about something. Fortunately, discussions at work will be positive and optimistic. People are prepared to think big! Tonight: Listen.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): An emotional discussion with a female acquaintance might take place today. This could relate to a romantic situation, a friendship or something to do with your kids. Lighten up and don't make a big deal about things. Instead, look for ways to play and enjoy life! Tonight: Cooperate.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Tread carefully today when talking to authority figures, parents or bosses. You might feel compelled to confront someone. (“It's now or never!”) Listen to a family member who might shed some light on things or steer you in a different direction. Tonight: Be courteous.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Avoid controversial discussions about politics, religion or racial issues today, because people are emotionally combative. (Not good.) Nevertheless, today you are optimistic and full of positive ideas. In fact, you're thinking big, which is why you can influence others and smooth things over. Tonight: Stay positive!

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Arguments about shared property might arise today. (These are probably just power struggles.) Don't even go there. Instead, focus on moneymaking ideas and how to boost your earnings or your business in a big way. Believe in your future! Tonight: Keep your receipts.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Difficult discussions with partners and close friends might take place today, in part because people are intense and obsessed about things. Fortunately, Mercury is in your sign dancing with lucky Jupiter, which puts a whole new spin on things. Enjoy social outings, sports and fun times with kids. Tonight: Schmooze!

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Do not get carried away with power struggles related to your health, your job or a pet today. Go easy, because you can come on like gangbusters. Don't do this. Trust your inner vibes and take the high road. Set a positive example. Tonight: Find solutions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Be patient with romantic partners today. Likewise, be patient with your kids, because people might be heated about issues because they're obsessed about something. Fortunately, relations with friends and groups are upbeat, positive and lots of fun. Tonight: Go with what works.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Despite the fact that discussions with a female family member might be challenging today; nevertheless, this is a good day to talk with a boss or someone in authority, because they will like your big ideas, especially your financial ideas about making money. Tonight: Talk to the boss.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Avoid power struggles with others today, especially with siblings, relatives and daily contacts, because why even go there? Instead, focus on future travel plans or exploring opportunities in publishing, the media, the law or medicine. Ditto for higher education. Exciting possibilities! Tonight: Explore!

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Don't get your belly in a rash about financial matters today or something that you own, because it will only upset you and others as well. Instead, look for ways to work with the wealth of others and deal with shared property in a way in which everyone wins. This is possible today. Tonight: Good for finances.

(c) 2021 by King Features Syndicate Inc.