Today's Horoscope — September 28, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, September 27, 2021:This year you become much more independent, but find less of a need to demonstrate this quality. You are fiery and full of enthusiasm. People rarely will say “no” to you. Do your best not to allow others to be intimidated by you, and support them in expressing their views. If you are single, you will enjoy dating more than you'd thought possible. Trust yourself to know when the right person comes along. If you are attached, the two of you often get angry with each other, but then make up and experience a range of emotions that you both enjoy. VIRGO can be fussy.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Focus on making what you want happen. For many of you, this activity surrounds your work. You have a strong desire to change the status quo. You are likely to elicit excitement from others with this newfound intensity and drive. Tonight: Go for what you want.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You are capable of sitting on an issue for a long period of time. Keep reaching out for more information. Someone could go out of his or her way to give you as much information as he or she can. What you hear will trigger your creativity. Tonight: Celebrate the moment.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You drive a hard bargain more often than you realise. An associate or loved one could feel as if you are pushing him or her too hard. Do not lose sight of your long-term goals. You might change your MO once you are able to see the bigger picture. Tonight: Visit over dinner.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You could be driven to change direction, especially as a close associate pushes you to agree with him or her. You know what you want. How you accept what is being offered is important; do it without causing a problem or making a negative comment. Tonight: Return calls.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): You'll wake up feeling ready to take on nearly any project or responsibility. You might feel as if you are Superman or Superwoman for the day! You could find that you have a desire to complete a lot of work, errands, etc. Listen to news openly. Tonight: Pay bills first.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): You could be suppressing some feelings, but don't. Let others know what you are thinking after you hear where they are coming from. You still might decide to hold back some thoughts, regardless. A loved one makes it clear what he or she wants from you. Tonight: It is your call.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): You might want to see both sides of an argument more clearly. You could be in a situation where you want to have a conversation, whereas the other party would prefer to create uproar. Allow this person to clear this need out of his or her system. Tonight: Keep your cool.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): You might want to do a better job of listening. You'll need to express your feelings too, even if the other party would prefer that you didn't. Note how volatile the situation could become. Do not personalise anything you hear right now. Give yourself time. Tonight: Chat with a friend.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): You might not be sure what someone is hinting at, as this person sees what is occurring in an entirely different light. Try to gain a new perspective; discussions will be much easier from that point on. Tonight: Make the most of the night. You could be out till the wee hours.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): You could see someone in a new light. Lie low for now, and listen to others argue. Should you decide to put an end to the discussion, you will be able to. By listening, you will learn a lot about others and where they are coming from. Tonight: Take a walk or head to the gym.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): You might consider keeping a journal to figure out why you feel out of sorts so often. You'll wonder what you could do to make yourself more relaxed. You'll discover how much easier it is to express your feelings once you have written them down. Tonight: In the limelight.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): You might decide that a partner or close associate needs more time. This person could be pushing hard to achieve more of what he or she wants. You will need to establish stronger boundaries. Know that you already have begun the process. Tonight: Listen to an offer.

