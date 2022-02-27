How about a stable, predictable exchange rate?

At its first monetary policy meeting for 2022 the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) increased its policy interest rate by 150 basis points, taking it to four per cent. With an inflation rate of approximately 10 per cent for the period January 2021 to January 2022 and, given the recent actions and utterances of the BOJ, an increase was expected. A low, stable, and predictable level of inflation is certainly desirable; however, it is evident that greater efforts must be made to stabilise the value of the Jamaican dollar.

The BOJ's monetary policy agenda is premised on the view that since money flows relatively freely into and out of the country, then it would be impossible for the BOJ to practise independent monetary policy while maintaining a fixed exchange rate. Economists call this the impossibility trinity. Independent monetary policy, as is used here, means that a central bank can set interest rates independent of movements in foreign interest rates. Independent monetary policy should not be confused with the fact that the BOJ is able to make monetary policy decisions “independent” of pressures from the Ministry of Finance or the prime minister. Alternatively, if the BOJ decides to have a fixed exchange rate, then its monetary policy will be dictated by the need to maintain the value of the dollar.

Given the strong links to the US and the increased interconnectedness of the world brought on by decades of globalisation and the growth of information and communications technologies, can we really say that Jamaica's monetary policy regime is independent?

The BOJ is certainly concerned about capital flight as the US is preparing to raise its policy rate. If there is none or little de facto monetary policy independence, then perhaps it is time for greater focus on stabilising the exchange rate.

In Caribbean jurisdictions such as St Lucia, Grenada, and Barbados, currencies are fixed. These countries have not been plagued by periods of extremely high inflation, including hyperinflation, which have affected Guyana, Jamaica, and Suriname; countries with flexible exchange rates. Fixed exchange rates can and have promoted fiscal and monetary discipline in small open economies. Of course, there are costs to having a fixed exchange rate. For example, a country's reserves of foreign exchange will have to be carefully managed, thereby limiting access to scarce foreign currency. This constrains the ability of consumers and firms to do business. In Jamaica, policymakers also work towards limiting the use of US dollars, calling for reductions in the holdings of US dollar assets in Jamaica, and creating disincentives for holding said assets. However, the love for the US dollar remains strong. Notwithstanding Jamaica's economic linkages to the US, the “post-traumatic stress” of years of a sliding dollar makes it incredibly difficult to wean Jamaicans off the greenback.

We must acknowledge that Jamaica is not the United States of America. Jamaica is not England. Jamaica is a small, open economy. Small is not used here simply as a reference to population or geographical size; rather, it speaks to the fact that Jamaica has no influence on global prices, including interest rates. When Jamaican policymakers raise interest rates we don't expect a corresponding appreciation in the value of the Jamaican dollar, or vice versa. In the US and England, an increase in the policy rate to fight inflation can and does cause currency appreciation. This helps to reduce inflationary pressures as imports become cheaper and exports will be dearer, leading to a reduction in the quantity demanded by foreigners, increasing domestic supply, and further dampening inflationary pressures.

In keeping with the BOJ Act 2020 (section 34FF, subsection 4), the BOJ, for policy decisions, is required to use the inflation rates as reported by Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN). However, the BOJ does its own forecasting and therefore has a very good idea about where the inflation rate is likely to be. One wonders then whether there is a need for the current fine-tuning (incremental interest rate increases). Is this the most efficient approach given the time it takes for policy changes to work through the system? Wouldn't it have been more efficient to have two rate increases: September 2021 and February 2022? Perhaps the fine-tuning is a gradual nudge to commercial banks which have thus far shown restraint as regards increasing interest rates.

The BOJ's forecasting shows that inflation will remain above its 6 per cent target until August 2022. Assuming this forecast holds true, are we to expect increases in each of the next four meetings up to August 2022? How high will the BOJ policy rate go? Will the BOJ rely more on its other tools to curtail Jamaican dollar liquidity?

The BOJ must be given credit for its recent aggressive actions in the exchange rate. For example, during the period February 14-18, the BOJ intervened four times using its “flash intervention” tool. These interventions are outside the norm, but were necessary. There are restrictions on the range of the resale price and the types of firms commercial banks and other currency dealers are allowed to resell the currency they bought through the BOJ's intervention sale. Indeed, the BOJ would prefer that the foreign currency it releases is used to purchase necessary imports, such as energy resources and food. This is all well and good, but more market-driven initiatives should be used alongside these interventions. I repeat the call for the BOJ to promote and help to build the fledgling market for derivatives such as non-deliverable forward contracts. Such a move promotes the widening of options in the foreign exchange market and aligns with the BOJ's aim to steadily reduce its footprint in the foreign exchange market.

Notwithstanding the BOJ's efforts to stabilise the dollar, I fear that its credibility will not improve any time soon as consumers and firms question its ability to deliver a relatively stable dollar. The BOJ has significant reserves of foreign currency. This “war chest” of foreign currency reserves reduces the need for Jamaica to seek balance of payments support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the future. This is sound policy, but failure to enhance exchange rate credibility today could adversely affect the size of the reserves tomorrow.

Working to stabilise the dollar can complement inflation targeting. Johnathon Ostry, a senior IMF economist, notes in a 2015 paper, “[I]f two policy instruments are available (the policy interest rate and foreign exchange market intervention), then they should be used in tandem to achieve both price-stability and exchange-rate objectives… When the central bank is seeking to entrench its commitment to low inflation in the eyes of the public, a two-instrument IT framework may yield significant benefits.”

Given the policy comments of the BOJ, and its recent aggressive actions in the foreign exchange market, can we expect greater focus on the foreign exchange market? Are the days of awaiting the nod of approval from Foggy Bottom (the IMF) behind us?

Dr Samuel Braithwaite is a lecturer in Department of Economics at The University of the West Indies, Mona. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or braithwaitesamuel@gmail.com.