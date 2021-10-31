Listen to Holness!

In our Western, liberal-type democracy, prime ministers are showered with plaudits when they get their sums right. Conversely, they are pilloried with criticisms when they don't, for there is no obligation on the part of any citizen to blindly support any leader, political, religious or otherwise.

Since the terrible novel coronavirus which causes COVID-19 landed on our shores on March 10, 2020, I have had good reasons to commend and criticise the Andrew Holness-led Administration for its handling or mishandling of the pandemic. I will continue in that vein.

The presentation of Prime Minister Holness in Parliament last Tuesday deserves commendation. He struck many crucial chords, but there are two in particular that well-thinking Jamaicans would do well to chew and digest properly.

Said Holness: “How will the pandemic end? The pandemic can end when the virus kills off enough people in the population such that it cannot reproduce and be a threat. That is the cold, hard fact. That is how pandemics have ended in the past without vaccination.”

Those who play intellectual ping pong with the lives of unsuspecting Jamaicans, those who “hide and jook” — meaning they secretly get vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine but are up and down the highways and byways dissuading others from taking the life-saving medicine — those who spew religious fanaticism and superstitious claptrap, along with, of course, the conspiracy theorists, conveniently have brain freeze, voluntary amnesia, and rose-tinted memories — sometimes all at once — when they are presented with overwhelming and irrefutable evidence that vaccines have saved millions of lives and many more millions have died in pandemics because of the absence of and/or the unavailability of vaccines.

Compared to some countries in our hemisphere, Jamaica is suffering with an embarrassment of riches with respect to the availability of some COVID-19 vaccines. Many have decided not to avail themselves of this wealth. They cover their ears and shut their eyes to the fact that vaccines deliver more than a fighting chance against a disease that close to five million have succumbed to already.

Already, too, some 247 million people worldwide have been infected with the novel coronavirus. Globally, millions are suffering untold economic, social, and emotional trauma as a consequence. This has not stopped lobbyists from spewing misinformation and disinformation with great ferocity and vengefulness. In doing so, they jump from one concoction to another as soon as verified facts expose their schemes.

They prey on human foibles. Anti-vaxxers know, for example, that since time immemorial people in general have hankered after quick fixes and miracle cures. Recall that the President of the United States of America Donald J Trump spent an inordinate amount of time promoting the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine. When that 'cure' was shown to be a figment of his and other people's wild imagination, and its major proponents were silenced by a mountain of verified scientific evidence, merchants of misinformation then hastily grabbed for the anti-parasitic drug, Ivermectin. Huge amounts of verified evidence has demonstrated that Ivermectin is no silver bullet, just the same antivaxxers continue to hail it as a wonder drug, better than vaccines for the treatment of COVID-19.

The latest 'wonder drug' that is being championed by antivaxxers on social media is a steroid called fluticasone. This is a medication used for allergies. It is inhaled. Of course, there is no evidence that inhaling Flonase is an effective treatment for COVID-19, let alone a cure. Has that stopped the lobbyists? No! What is the end game of anti-vaxxers? They want us to behave as if there are no vaccines. It is part of their big lie.

Jamaica dumped thousands of AstraZeneca vaccine phials because they expired last month. Still, some among us maintain that they are “waiting before they take the jab”. This is idiocy. They are evidently waiting for some kind of holy grail. They will likely wait in vain for years.

The reality is, if we fail to do what is common sense, and if we continue to take refuge in the arms of cult-like spreaders of falsehoods, we are effectively heaping fire coals upon our heads, our families, while simultaneously draining away our country's dwindling resources.

Holness was, therefore, spot on last Tuesday when he said: “We have to get to a point where we understand that COVID-19 will become endemic. And we will have to treat it like we treat any other contagious disease.”

Endemicity, as I understand it, means there is an ongoing stable level of transmission of the novel coronavirus in the community, but, importantly, minus the big surges which Jamaica, for example, had in January to March and, again, in July-September this year.

According to renowned virologists, immunologists, and related experts, there is a high likelihood, moreso certainty, that the virus will become endemic. This is another reason that folks need to get vaccinated, they say.

Vaccination has been identified as the best escape route out of the pandemic by globally renowned experts. These include the director of the internationally respected US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Dr Rochelle Walensky, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the chief medical advisor to US President Joe Biden, Anthony Fauci, and World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus.

Here at home our own world-renowned specialists have been advocating vaccination as the best route out of this terrible pandemic. Public health expert of global standing Professor Peter Figueroa; noted health leaders, associate professor at the School of Public Health at the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech) Dr Alverston Bailey; and Professor Winston Davidson, former head of the School of Public Health at UTech, have been and continue to make invaluable contributions to public debates on the crucial matter of how to improve the techniques and strategies which are employed and are needed to make the vaccination effort more accessible to every nook and cranny of Jamaica.

It behoves all of us to translate knowledge into action. “Knowledge is action,” said Aristotle.

Markedly good

I was impressed with much of the Opposition leader's response to Prime Minister Holness's presentation in Parliament last Tuesday. Mark Golding was mostly measured and mature. On previous occasions Golding sounded shaky and “less than comfortable in his own skin” — here I am trespassing on the description of a character by Nobel laureate and Nigerian playwright Wole Soyinka.

Since taking up the responsibility of Opposition leader, Golding has employed a strategy of bait and switch. I adumbrated numerous instances in previous articles of him saying one thing in Parliament, but, on the political stump, he enunciated the absolute opposite. This bit of political Anancy-ism worked well for Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and People's National Party (PNP) leaders of the past, when only a relative few had access to the major channels of information. We live in a new context now, in which near any information is 'Google-able'. The flip-flopper tag is not a plus in any respectable political jurisdiction. Golding would do well to avoid it like the plague.

No new chord

On the subject of plagues, the PNP continues to be plagued by famine of new ideas. Its recent annual conference ended on a whimper and not a bang, primarily because the president of the 83-year-old party failed once again to strike a new chord that would galvanise wide national support for his severely ailing organisation.

The high points of the conference, as reported in various sections of the media, can properly be categorised as a regurgitation of the stillborn 2020 manifesto which the Jamaican people resoundingly rejected on September 3, 2020.

At the just-concluded PNP conference, tattered trinkets from the severely unimaginative and unworkable 2020 manifesto were juxtaposed and then served up with moribund socialist doctrinaire from the 1970s, which almost bankrupted this country. Some in the PNP are evidently fuelled by a political death wish.

When will the PNP learn that, no matter how much rose tint they plaster onto the failures of what it calls democratic socialism it will never eviscerate objective reality. Democratic socialism was a precipitous descent which also destroyed this country.

The PNP simply does not get that Jamaica needs wealth creation and regeneration, and not the resurrection of unworkable redistributive, minus production, policies. It is common sense.

Where is the beef?

Common sense should also tell the PNP that, compared to yesteryears, more voters are now much more discerning. Consider this: 'Golding: PNP Administration would end education apartheid in Jamaica'. The Nationwide News Network ( NNN) item noted these and other details: “President of the Opposition People's National Party Mark Golding says the next PNP Administration will end, once and for all, what he calls education apartheid in the country

“Golding says the Jamaican school system is failing too many children and the [novel coronavirus] pandemic has made it worse.

“In front of a small audience gathered in an auditorium at the CPTC, [Creative Production Training Centre] and with little adherence to the COVID-19 social-distancing protocols, the PNP president declared the party was strong.

“He championed the legacies of leaders before him and endorsed the efforts of the current party officers” ( NNN, October 19, 2021).

The idea to end educational apartheid in Jamaican is undisputedly a great idea. Golding's predecessor, Dr Peter Phillips, talked a mighty lot about ending educational apartheid while he held the reins of Opposition leader. The talk was not followed up by any concrete action.

Right quick, someone is going to say, but Phillips was never prime minister. Nonsense! Phillips and the PNP, and now Mark Golding, have not done the calculations to show the country how they will finance the ending of educational apartheid. Golding says he wants to build a Jamaica that works for all Jamaicans. If he wants us to take him seriously, he needs to show us the money. No fuzzy mathematics will do either.

Jamaicans are no longer prepared to buy the proverbial “puss inna bag”. The PNP needs to show us where the money will come from to fund its glistering plans that were resurrected at its 83rd annual conference.

Radical shifts needed

The PNP needs to make some radical shifts if it is going to gain crucial traction, especially among the youth. It needs to embrace the big-tent approach. Several polls in the run-up to the February 25, 2016 and September 3, 2020 general elections pointed out that the PNP's largest support base consisted of voters over 50 years old. They have to find ways of attracting younger voters. That will require diligent work with respect to the creation of workable, doable, and attractive programmes and policies and, thereafter, convince a large new segment of voters that these are beneficial to them personally.

If the PNP wants to become electable it needs to be modernised, and fast. The PNP, for example, needs to put democratic socialism in its rear-view mirror. But, based on the pronouncements from its 83rd conference, it seems that 89 Old Hope Road will continue the same ole, same ole, hoping that it can just sit under the political mango tree and the fruit of Jamaica House will simply ripen and fall into its lap. As the Americans say, “It ain't gonna happen like that.”

Make it happen, fast

I was an unrepentant supporter of the states of public emergency (SOE) as a major crime-fighting tool and remain unrepentantly so. In several previous The Agenda columns I presented incontrovertible evidence that hundreds of Jamaican lives were saved by the SOEs.

I am glad that SOEs might soon be available in the Government's toolbox once more, given that an amendment to the Emergency Powers Act was passed in the Lower House last week. I believe Holness's cogent refutation of criticisms from the Opposition leader that the amendment to the Act was premature earned the prime minister some important political brownie points.

Said Holness: “Whilst I listened to the beautiful speaking of the leader of the Opposition, the duty of the Government is to protect the citizens of this country. At some point someone has to stand up and say the victims count, the victims matter, and that we must move with speed and alacrity to put in place the legislative framework to enable our security forces to bring this murder pandemic under control.”

In a letter to the citizens of Washington county in 1809, Thomas Jefferson said: “The care of human life, happiness, and not their destruction, is the first and only legitimate object of good government.” Jamaicans are not happy that four of our numbers are murdered each day and that we carry the ignominious tag of 'a murder capital of the world'. Full speed ahead, Prime Minister.