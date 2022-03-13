Mark Golding hasn't learnt the whole trick

On the heels of a memorial service to mark the 25th passing of former prime minister and People's National Party (PNP) President Michael Manley, held at National Heroes' Circle last Sunday, the current leader of the PNP, Mark Golding, made a statement which is diametrically opposite to the objective forces of political gravity that are increasingly bearing down on 89 Old Hope Road. Golding said his party was poised to form the next Government based on the findings of the recently conducted Mello TV /Bill Johnson polls.

Golding may well be acquainted with the name Michael Foot. The late Michael Foot is a former leader of the British Labour Party (BLP), the fraternal party of the PNP. Golding might know that, at the embryonic stages of the PNP, the constitution of the BLP was, for the most part, lifted verbatim and embraced as the PNP's.

Foot was one of the ablest speakers to grace the halls of the British Parliament in the last 100 years. He, however, never became prime minister. In fact, he was chucked out of party leadership rather unceremoniously. Anyway, in one of his most famous presentations, he remarked that the inability of the Conservatives to solve “their own tricks” was their primary Achilles heel.

I think Golding and the PNP, among other things, have a similar problem. For context, these are snippets of Foot's famous speech”

“In my youth, I used to go Plymouth. I used to go to the Palace Theatre, in Plymouth, every Saturday night. And, a favourite I used to watch there was a magician conjurer. They used to have in the audience, dressed up as one of the most prominent alderman, a person who was sitting at the back of the audience. And the magician conjurer would come forward and say that he wanted to have from the audience a beautiful watch. And he would go amongst the audience. He would go up to the alderman and eventually take off of him a marvellous gold watch. And he would bring it right back to the stage. He folded it in a beautiful red handkerchief. He then took up his mallet and hit the watch in the handkerchief until it smashed to smithereens. And then on his countenance would come a puzzled look. He would then step forward, right to the front of the stage, and say, “I am very sorry. I am very sorry. I have forgotten the rest of the trick.” (Source: The BBC)

I believe the encomiums paid to Michael Manley might have put Golding in a trance-like state and that might explain his world is flat political comments. By now, hopefully, he should have returned to terra firma and the rarefied air of last Sunday would have dissipated.

I think someone needs to quietly tap Golding on the shoulder and remind him that the recent Mello TV/Bill Johnson polls show that the PNP is firmly under water. The reality of rapidly disappearing support for the PNP is not going to slow unless and until there is a recognition that something is awfully rotten at 89 Old Hope Road. The foundations there are old, and need to be replaced as a matter of urgency.

Golding seems to be oblivious of the fact that the mentioned polls found that there is a 13 percentage point drop in the traditional base of the PNP. It would do the PNP well for Golding to own up the fact that the PNP is carrying him when he should be carrying the PNP.

Sideshows about Prime Minister Andrew Holness slipping in the polls and support of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) dwindling will not ultimately save Golding's political beacon. His attempt at political inversion of the findings of the polls, as I heard on radio, will not get him any significant traction. To me, all this approach does is to further buttress a view that Golding — like the magician conjurer in Foot's famous speech — as forgot the rest of the trick.

When Michael Manley and the PNP were pummelled by Edward Seaga in the October 30, 1980 General Election, Manley owned up to realities that faced his party. He and his team underwent a massive resetting and rebranding operation, which, among other things, resulted in Manley relinquishing the Kariba suit in exchange for the Western suit and tie. This shift was a forerunner to his embrace of capitalist economic policies.

Golding does not seem to get that the PNP has lost two consecutive general elections, and that, approaching seven years in the political wilderness, the PNP is seen as divided and devoid of ideas to excite a new breed of voters who care zilch about ideology.

Manley did not forget the rest of the trick. Golding is yet learn the trick, it seems. Change course or the PNP will crash! It is that simple, Golding.

Gone silent

Golding would do well to make some key changes to the team around him at this time. I don't believe some of Golding's key lieutenants complement what he says publicly is his platform.

Recall this, “In seeing that poll, if you put the interest of the PNP first, then you should have just step aside now and allow another man to tek over.” Dr Dayton Campbell, the general secretary of the PNP, might be regretting these words now, and maybe that is why there has hardly been a peep out of him since the Mello TV/Bill Johnson polls hit the streets.

Remember this? “He is not the man, him time past. And for whatever reasons he was just not getting that traction and the base of the party was not energised. We look at some polls that Don Anderson had done; first, for one of the media houses, then we also commissioned one ourselves, or I commissioned one, and it was clear from the polls that we were in a deep hole.” Former Member of Parliament for Manchester Central Peter Bunting made this statement. He has embraced a stony silence since the release of the mentioned polls. 'Same knife stick sheep, stick goat' might be what has happened to these front men.

We are losing a lot...

Long ago, I disclosed in this space that I am a proud 'country' man. I grew up in a setting in which people in general cared for each other. When a neighbour was 'making a new grung' (preparing a new and/or additional acreage for agricultural production) it was mostly a community activity which usually started as early as 5:00 am. Neighbourly participation was rewarded with a sumptuous meal, communally prepared and served usually about 3:00 pm. This time of day was sometimes affectionately called “Sweet Hour of Prayer”. By 3:00 pm most of the backbreaking tasks were usually conquered.

Serving lunch too early could sometimes spell disaster. For, after many had eaten the generously-sized flour “cyart wheel” dumplings, as they were popularly known, complemented by decent servings of pork, mutton (goat meat), and/or sometimes chicken (yard fowl); and had drank the 'whites' (Jamaican white rum), it was time to find a cool spot and partake of another community staple.

There was always a sage on the work site blessed with the gift of the gab and an elephant's memory. He/She helped to make us laugh, sometimes even at ourselves.

In those days credit binging was a theme, but it was definitely not a dominant theme. Today, however, it seems, credit binging is not only becoming a dominant theme, it is threatening to become the only theme.

Here is an illustration of what I mean: Around three weeks ago, someone sent me a video which highlighted the abject poverty in which Delano Tucker and his family lived. Hundreds here and abroad were moved to action. Help and numerous promises of help started to come in from many directions. Delano was trending on social media for many days. Those who seek to profit from even the lowest moments of human suffering saw Delano's predicament as an opportunity to 'big up themselves' via a demonstration of fake outrage and the 'bawling' of crocodile tears. If they were an Academy Award for show of false emotion these mountebanks would have been nominated at least. There are some Good Samaritans who promised and delivered practical help to the Tuckers, but it seems to me that these persons have been flung on the back burner. This is truly sad.

When since?

Why do so many among us feel that if they give two crackers to a neighbour in need of help this must be broadcast on social media, printed in some prominent part in a national newspaper, and/or noised abroad in some other ways. The motive is evidently not helping the needy, but more so the satisfying of various forms of ego-titivations. Some greedy merchants refer to this abuse of fellow human beings as branding and an outward demonstration of corporate social responsibility.

Corporate social responsibility, as I understand it, is humane in its objective and purpose. I grew up in an environment in which on a Sunday, for example, those who could afford to, sent a special meal to especially those who were shut-in. The meal was usually wrapped up neatly and in the best crockery. This was one way that some communities tried to preserve the dignity of those who had fallen on hard times. It was not about ego-stroking.

These days, I see folks giving food to people who live on the streets of downtown Kingston and it's live social media. We are rapidly losing our common humanity on the altar of personal aggrandisement. This is tragic!

Recession coming

On the matter of tragedy, I believe one is very likely heading directly towards the global economy. At the time of writing, a barrel of oil was fetching US$120. Last Sunday a litre of gas at what is said to be the cheapest gas station in the corporate area was $204.20.

The war in Ukraine has sent the price of oil to a 10-year high. And some petroleum product experts say the prices of oil could go way higher. Some are even talking about US$300 per barrel if the conflict were to escalate.

Some may burst into laughter at the prospect of the price of a barrel of oil at US$300. Oil experts say today we are witnessing one of the biggest energy disruptions since the oil shocks of the 1970s. The awful multiplier impact is already causing tremendous pain for the working poor and the middle class. So can things get worse.

According to some noted economists, history has shown that whenever there is a large spike in global oil prices, soon a recession follows. Who remembers the global recession of 2008/9, and the biting hardships. They are still certainly very fresh in my mind. I hate to use the 'R' word, but experts are waving the recession flag. We need to note.

Crisis or opportunity?

I have been saying in this space for a long, long time that we need to speed up our transition to clean energy sources. We must not miss another opportunity to begin to speed up the transition process.

Energy transition issues must now be front and centre. The country needs to hear from the Minister of Science, Energy and Technology Daryl Vaz as to what are the concrete plans in this direction. Simply saying our oil supply is secure, as Vaz did two weeks ago, is not good enough. We are feeling the pinch every time we have to visit the pump.

Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Pearnel Charles Jr should be telling us about the short-, medium- and long-term doable measures that are being set in place to shore up our food security. Why are we importing, lettuce, peas, cucumber, etc? We can grow these and more in commercial quantities right here, Minister Charles.

We need to wake up and live, as Bob Marley said.

Garfield Higgins is an educator and journalist. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or higgins160@yahoo.com.