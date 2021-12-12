It seems that some in the Cabinet are, wittingly and or unwittingly, denting Prime Minister Andrew Holness' political capital and that of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP). Among other factors, it was a combination of the JLP leader's capital and that of the party which helped to propel 20 Belmont Road to a historic trouncing of the People's National Party (PNP) in our 18th parliamentary election.

I am not a political clairvoyant. I consider myself a mere observer of our political tea leaves. There are certain political shifts that are obvious.

On the night of September 3, 2020, while there was jubilation at the JLP's headquarters, I wrote this: “The JLP will have to be on its Ps and Qs. Its members will have to focus on delivery. They will have to deliver or become a political castaway. Their slightest fumble will be amplified, especially by those who are sorely disappointed with another PNP defeat.

“Prime Minister Andrew Holness is doubtless aware that the missteps of the first term cannot be repeated. The incoming Administration will be held to the fire like no other before it. Folks will be demanding less rhetoric in exchange for more concrete results, less strutting around like a peacock and more soaring like an eagle from both the Administration and Opposition.

“There is a critical mass of Jamaicans who will not 'stand for any foolishness'. Political sluggishness and sluggards will be responded to with a scalpel-like sharpness.” ( Jamaica Observer, September 6, 2020)

I don't think some in Holness's Cabinet realise that folks are not interested in carefully choreographed optics, minus results, which make their lives personally better. Generous apportionment of 'soon comes', reannouncements that take on a Methuselah character camouflaged with grandiose speeches, and presentations which end up in sound bite history and nothing else, do not impress middle Jamaica.

From the get-go I admonished this Administration that delivery or failure to deliver results that folks can see on their dinner tables and feel in their pockets would be among the crucial factors that would make or break them. So here goes the list of low scorers:

Robert Montague

The transport and mining portfolio is wobbling. Robert Montague, by any fair assessment, has not done a good job. There are just too many negatives coming from his ministry. As I see it, Montague is the weakest link in the Cabinet.

The cock-up with the police used-car contract, the loud whispers that there was corruption at the Firearm Licensing Authority, lingering allegations of unsanctioned investments at the Airports Authority of Jamaica, and the recent mess at the Clarendon Alumina Production (CAP) all ooze a political niff.

The various resignations of entire boards which fall under Montague's ministry do not inspire confidence. He does not seem to have his hands firmly on the wheels.

The reintroduction of the levy on bauxite, admittedly, is an important positive, but it does not cancel out the massive haemorrhaging at the Ministry of Transport and Mining. I believe Montague should be relieved of his ministerial responsibilities.

Pearnel Charles Jr

The Ministry of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment, and Climate Change has yet to impress me that it is delivering vis-à-vis its mandate. If being a good minister was a race of making announcements about what will 'soon happen' Charles Jr would win by a mile. I see Charles Jr as the second weakest link in the Cabinet.

Where are the sustained solutions for climate resilience and protection of our environment? I am yet to see the implementation of any paradigm shifts. There are just over 12,000 houses being constructed by the National Housing Trust (NHT) islandwide at this time. Charles Jr has inherited most of these housing developments. Nonetheless, I give him some credit here. I wonder, though, when are we going to get it into our heads that Kingston/St Andrew, St James, Clarendon, and St Catherine are not Jamaica? When are we going to see some major housing projects in St Thomas, St Mary, and Portland, Mr Charles?

As for urban renewal, if Charles is achieving anything substantial there it must be the best kept secret.

I believe Charles' responsibilities need reassigning.

Desmond McKenzie

The rural development portfolio, as I see it, is flying on one wing. As we say in local parlance, 'Bird cyaan fly pon one wing.' While there are some noticeable positives regarding the internal operations and management of local authorities, I don't see much else of notable consequence taking place regarding national rural development.

A national development plan for rural Jamaica that has specific timelines for implementation and matching resources is needed urgently. I believe such a plan should focus on these and other areas:

* dedicated incentives for the setting up of businesses in rural districts and towns;

* improvements in housing stocks;

* social isolation-mitigation strategies;

* increased training opportunities for folks working in agriculture and other industries; and

* high-speed broadband and cellular services.

These are things that we must do. I think we can.

I grew up in rural St Mary. I love rural Jamaica with a passion. I am pretty familiar with many of the nooks and crannies of Jamaica. I can say, with assured confidence, that the majority of our rural towns and districts have been left largely underdeveloped for donkey's years. Some have been ignored, as a matter of fact.

Compared to the major commercial centres, cellular and broadband services are rendered at the speed of molasses down a hill in many of our rural towns and districts. This cannot continue. In many rural towns a structured and/or connecting transport service has not existed for near 35 years. With factors such as these being the reality of thousands, there are direct implications for internal migration to urban centres, where existing infrastructure is already under immense pressure.

On February 27, 2016 I wrote in this newspaper that the then incoming Jamaica Labour Party Administration should set up a Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Rural Development. In 2020 that idea became reality, somewhat. It's time to see fruits, please.

Karl Samuda

Minister of Labour and Social Security Karl Samuda is the fourth weakest link in the Cabinet, as I see it. On July 30, 2021 Prime Minister Andrew Holness launched the Government's $800-million Social Pension Programme, which provides a guaranteed income for vulnerable people 75 years and older who are not receiving any retirement benefits. This programme was mouthed many years ago. I give Samuda credit for helping with its implementation.

The long-awaited regulations to give effect to the Disabilities Act, 2014 received the nod from the Senate on October 22, 2021. The legislation will be implemented on February 14, 2022, Samuda said. He pursued the matter and brought the regulations to Parliament for debate and passage, credit to him.

But what else has Samuda done in the year he has been at the helm of the ministry that is tangibly benefiting the majority of Jamaicans with regard their dinner tables and pockets? I get the sense the JLP stalwart needs a tonic. His work rate is just not what it used to be. I think he should be reassigned to Jamaica House as a minister without portfolio.

Delroy Chuck

Justice Minister Delroy Chuck, in my estimation, is the fifth-weakest link in the Cabinet. Sure, he has done a lot to ramp up technology inputs in our courts. I give him much credit there. A few courthouses have seen significant expansion and or repairs under his leadership. There is also a tangible expansion in the number of justices of the peace throughout the island. Chuck's sure-footedness on the matter of the extradition of scammers is admirable.

The justice minister almost made it onto my list of performers but for the fact he has not conquered his Achilles heel — the updating of a plethora of outdated laws, despite promising to do so in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020. On May 24, 2018, for example, this newspaper reported: “According to the justice minister, there are about 800 laws in the ministries to be updated... Many of the laws of Jamaica with outdated penalties will be revised and modernised during this fiscal year.” How many have been revised and modernised, Minister Chuck? You have had the Justice portfolio now approaching six years.

Horace Chang

Dr Chang has the hardest job in the Cabinet. Under his leadership our abnormal murder rate has not declined. I have provided figures to substantiate this previously. To Dr Chang's credit, national security has seen a giant increase in its budgetary allocation. To his credit also, the security forces have benefited from major improvements in tactical and infrastructural capabilities. Dr Chang must also be given plaudits for the construction of several new and modern police stations and substantial repairs to dozens. Support facilities which fall under his ministry have also seen major facelifts. Police killings decreased to a record low of 100 in 2020, from a historic high of 320 in 2010, Dr Chang deserves credit but give the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) the lion's share.

Serious crimes such as rapes and robberies have been trending down under Dr Chang's leadership, but the ultimate crime of murder continues to spiral out of control with a near 10 per cent increase this year compared to the corresponding period in 2020. But for our long-standing and still abnormal murder rate, Dr Chang would have made it on my performers' list.

Reshuffle!

I think Prime Minister Holness should do a reshuffle of his Cabinet. I suggest he let in some fresh air come January 2022. Some in his Cabinet are dead weight, some are not pulling their weight, some seem totally enamoured with the trappings of their job and less so the necessity to produce tangible and measurable results, while there are others who are working overtime to help Jamaica through the overlapping and horrific consequences of a pandemic which experts say is the worst in the last 100 years.

Right after the September 3, 2020 General Election I wrote in this space that a landslide victory, meant folks were listening and looking for landslide representation and landslide results. If folks felt sufficiently let down, I warned that the JLP would pay dearly at the polls. So far, the governing JLP has squandered a lot of political capital. It has wasted many glorious opportunities to score boundaries and make 50s and 100s. If there is not a sea change from the get-go in 202, I believe the JLP will tumble downhill... and Holness, too.

See table for how I believe the Cabinet should be reconfigured. Were I in Holness's shoes I would reassign Karl Samuda and Pearnel Charles Jr to the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation as ministers without portfolio. Montague would be entrusted with fine-tuning the JLP for the local government election. I believe Dr Norman Dunn, Juliet Holness, Tova Hamilton, Zavia Mayne, and Alando Terrelonge are among the rising stars in the JLP. I believe they are ready to make bigger national contributions. Folks will be watching at the start 2022 for a strong signal that it is not business as usual, Prime Minister.

Next week I will turn the spotlight on the stewardship of Prime Minister Andrew Holness and his management of the country's affairs.

Garfield Higgins is an educator and journalist. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or higgins160@yahoo.com.