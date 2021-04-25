Trafigura not dead!

“ EVEN bad things must come to an end,” someone famously said. Last week a very bad chapter, in fact, a blot on Jamaica's national and international profile was closed. The Judicial Committee of the United Kingdom Privy Council dismissed the appeal of five members of the Opposition People's National Party (PNP) in the Trafigura case.

What was the genesis of all this?

The scandal was exposed in October 2006 by then Opposition Leader Bruce Golding. He revealed that the firm which traded oil for Jamaica on the international market had donated $31 million to an account operated by Colin Campbell. At the time, Campbell was the minister of information and development and also general secretary of the PNP.

An article in this newspaper on August 24, 2010, titled 'Trafigura haunts PNP — Contractor general recommends Colin Campbell be charged for obstruction in probe', revealed these and related details:

“The money was transferred to the account just prior to the PNP's annual conference that year.

“Trafigura Beheer said the money was part of a commercial agreement, while the PNP maintained that it was a donation to the party.

“ 'They made the offer. They said that they know elections are imminent in Jamaica and they are intending to make a contribution,' Campbell told journalists at a news conference in October 2006 at the PNP headquarters.

“Campbell had also told journalists that CCOC stood for “nothing in particular”, and that the account was simply one the party used to deposit campaign finances.

“However, the Jamaica Observer subsequently found out that CCOC meant 'Colin Campbell Our Candidate' and was an association formed by a group of his supporters.

“The ensuing scandal from the transaction damaged the PNP and Campbell resigned as PNP general secretary and from the Cabinet.

“A few days later, PNP president and then Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller ordered the money sent back.

“Just over a year later, in November 2007, Prime Minister Bruce Golding told Parliament that the Dutch police believed Trafigura Beheer had bribed Jamaican public officials in 2006.

“On November 20, 2007 the Parliament passed a resolution giving the Dutch investigators permission to probe the donation to the PNP.”

By then the five PNP members had lawyered-up, as the Americans like to say.

The snail's pace with which the case thereafter crawled through our legal system caused many Jamaicans to become even more disenchanted with our judicial processes, which have long been viewed with suspicion by many citizens who maintain that there are differentials based on race, colour, economic, political, and other considerations, which determine who gets justice.

The Trafigura scandal caused significant damage to Jamaica's reputation. As the case inched through the courts some, for reasons best known to them, tried, unsuccessfully, to stifle public discussion of it. Others, maybe as a defence mechanism, had even pronounced the Trafigura matter as dead.

A story in this newspaper dated January 18, 2017 with the screaming headline 'Trafigura an exercise in futility, says Knight', said among other things:

“People's National Party (PNP) lawyers yesterday declared that the Trafigura issue is a 'dead' matter and should be buried, as Opposition Leader Portia Simpson Miller and the other four members of the party cannot be forced to subject themselves to questioning in open court.

“Dutch officials want to question Simpson Miller, PNP Chairman Robert Pickersgill, former Cabinet ministers Phillip Paulwell and Colin Campbell, as well as businessman Norton Hinds in relation to a $31-million donation to the PNP in 2006 by the Dutch firm Trafigura Beheer.” ( Jamaica Observer, January 17, 2017)

'Attorney challenges public questioning of PNP officials in Trafigura matter', was another headline in this newspaper. The story gave additional insight into the mind of the PNP on Trafigura:

“Attorney K D Knight, who is representing Opposition Leader Portia Simpson Miller in the Trafigura matter, this morning told the Court of Appeal that efforts made by Dutch authorities to question People's National Party (PNP) officials about the $31-million donation is an 'exercise in futility' unless an official voluntarily provides a statement.

“The attorney, who is currently making submissions before the judge to appeal the Supreme Court's decision that PNP officials should be questioned in open court, argued that the Supreme Court judge erred in his decision and his interpretation that the proceeding was a hearing.” ( Jamaica Observer, January 17, 2017)

Hundreds of conscientious citizens, relevant State agencies, and dozens in the Diaspora repeatedly rejected the view that Trafigura was an “exercise in futility”, let alone “dead”, and stoutly refused to join in the writing of Trafigura's obituary.

The clamour for the five PNP officials to reveal all on Trafigura went up several decibels following the ruling of Supreme Court Judge Justice Lennox Campbell in 2011 that the five should testify in open court.

Folks became even more clamorous when, in 2017, then President of the Court of Appeal Dennis Morrison, along with justices Hillary Phillips and Patrick Brooks, threw out the appeal by the PNP officers and upheld the ruling of the Supreme Court.

There was a fitting crescendo last Monday, fitting because a people's right to know what their Government is doing on their behalf won. Nearly 15 years of strenuous efforts ended on a positive high note; one which should be music to the ears of all who desire to see this country achieve its fullest potential.

From the get-go I have maintained that the Trafigura saga, among other things, could not escape the sunlight of public interest. I have consistently argued that public officials must be accountable to the public.

One of the founding fathers of America, Thomas Jefferson, put it best when he said: “When a man assumes a public trust he should consider himself as public property.”

I think the Privy Council ruling on the Trafigura matter augurs well for Jamaica's democracy. Among other things, the ruling will serve to increase, if not restore hope, especially among citizens who are innately cynical about bigwigs and the sparsity of accountability. Cynics now have a recent reason to douse their cynicism and temper age-old beliefs that justice is the preserve of the rich and well-connected in this country.

I read the 21-page judgement published on the Privy Council's website. I think all citizens should read it. The language is very accessible and the content is bread and butter important.

Among other things, the law lords said: [59], “The nature of the matter under investigation is one which is capable of affecting the polity of the country. This is highly relevant to whether the evidence should be taken in public and was not a matter given undue weight. There was no material before the court to lead to the conclusion that a public hearing might jeopardise the investigation in the Netherlands, or any subsequent investigation or proceedings which might follow in Jamaica.”

As I understand it, the Privy Council, in the mentioned quote, is saying public interest and good governance are inseparable, sacrosanct, as a matter of fact. This makes eminent sense. I believe that public interest and its importance to the safeguarding of democracy needs to be fully understood by all citizens, but especially those who hanker for a space in or are already situated in representational politics.

I previously said in this space that a responsible Government is obliged to inform its citizens of the details of the actions which are committed on their behalf, and in a timely manner. In a functioning democracy it is the citizens who hire the Government not the reverse.

'Democracy Dies in Darkness' is the official slogan of American newspaper The Washington Post. I agree with the profoundness of this slogan/statement. I think the darkness begins to form when citizens do not interrogate their Government. This is dangerous!

Good work, ODPP

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), headed by Paula Llewellyn, is Jamaica's designated central authority under the Mutual Assistance (Criminal Matters) Act and, in this matter, acts on behalf of Dutch investigators probing a 2006 donation to the PNP by the firm Trafigura Beheer.

I believe Llewellyn and her team did an outstanding job and deserve commendations of the highest order. I think Queen's Counsel Caroline Haye, who we are told did a lot of the initial heavy lifting in commencing the proceedings in court, is a great asset to the legal profession and this country.

We must repudiate and renounce the kinds of people in our midst who sought to place political pressure on Haye for doing her job.

“Former deputy DPP says she faced political pressure to drop prosecution of Trafigura political scandal,” reported Nationwide News Network on April 21, 2021. The news item revealed that, “Former deputy director of public prosecutions, Queen's Counsel Caroline Haye, has admitted that she faced political pressure to drop the prosecution of the Trafigura political scandal which rocked the PNP Administration 15 years ago.

“She relays one particular conversation which she says made her uncomfortable.

“Haye says she was also called an overzealous prosecutor for diligently pursuing the matter.

“She says at some points she felt unpopular and alone.

“While admitting that she did not face direct threats, the Queen's Counsel says the decision to proceed against the senior politicians was a difficult one.”

There are some folks in this country who are prepared to go to nearly any length to stymie the progression of this nation. They are not thinking about Jamaica; they are obsessed with the preservation of personal privileges. Like QC Haye, we must not buy into their trickery.

Coming or going?

It is approaching six months since Mark Golding took over the reins as president of the PNP and leader of the Opposition. I am yet to see a clear direction, set of policies, programmes or, indeed, a platform from Norman Manley's party. Instead, I am seeing more of 'the same ole, same ole', which, among other things, caused 89 Old Hope Road to suffer a political walloping in our 18th parliamentary election held on September 3, 2020.

Crippling divisions continue to eat away at the already weakened floorboards at 89 Old Hope Road. Last week, for example, councillor for the Papine Division, the PNP's Venesha Phillips revealed that Golding was not gaining any political traction. In a broadside against the PNP president, Phillips described him as a “hypocrite”. She is adamant that Golding “does not deserve to lead the party”.

Added to this political foment is a threat by veteran PNP activist Karen Cross to “burn down the PNP”, if, among other things, reforms to the party do not come soon.

Déjà vu, all over again, it seems.

Mr Golding seems to be going the way of his processor Dr Peter Phillips. Golding continues to espouse antiquated redistributive policies.

The PNP still does not get it. Redistribution minus production cannot work. His maiden budget presentation fizzled after he descended into a Fabian doctrinaire, which has not worked anywhere in the world.

Opposition Leader Golding, like Dr Phillips, seems to suffer with political schizophrenia — a political malady which destroys political credibility with near-lightning speed.

Last Monday, for example, Golding put out a press release which stated among other things: “I welcome this opportunity for the information to be provided, and for this matter to be disposed of, once and for all.

“The events concerned took place in 2006, which is 15 years ago, and the delay in completing this mutual legal assistance process has dragged the matter out for far too long.”

Said Golding: “I take this opportunity to reiterate that corruption will not be tolerated within the PNP under my leadership.

“Our party must consistently embrace, in word and in deed, the principles of honesty and integrity on which our noble movement was founded.” ( Jamaica Observer, April 19, 2021)

However, when Minister of Justice Delroy Chuck sought to draw attention to the ruling of the Privy Council on the Trafigura case, a matter of great national importance, in the House of Representative last Wednesday, Golding raised objections, which to me were diametrically opposed to the undertaking of his press release less than 48 hours before.

The PNP will not convince folks that it is a party of moral rectitude when it refuses to see its own nakedness.

Garfield Higgins is an educator and journalist. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or higgins160@yahoo.com.