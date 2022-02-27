Is the Leader of Her Majesty's Loyal Opposition Mark Golding a throwback to an unusable past? Well, given his penchant for mimicking the failed platform and policy curve of Dr Peter Phillips — his predecessor who has the unfortunate distinction of being the only leader of one of our two major political parties not to become prime minister — I see very little else to conclude.

The latest dismal favourability rating of Golding, as evidenced in the findings of the recent Mello TV/Bill Johnson polls, is not a surprise to me.

Several months after Golding took over the reins of Norman Manley's party, I made this among other observations: Mark Golding is following in the footsteps of his predecessor, Dr Peter Phillips, “pee pee, cluck cluck”. Previously, I adumbrated numerous instances of Golding's apparent and injudicious aping of Dr Phillips. He, among other things, tried to impose tools that were fashioned in the 19th century on today's Jamaica. Golding, as I see it, is gaily hopping along an identical political trajectory. He is likely to suffer a similar political fate to Phillips if he does not change course, now.

Mark Golding and Dr Peter Phillips suffer with similar political afflictions. I think they both have a “tin ear” to the political pulse of today's Jamaica. Politics is first a matter of the heart, before it becomes a matter of the head. I don't think Golding or Phillips quite get that. If a swing majority — what some pundits called the rational middle and/or a critical mass — don't like you, and don't like what you are doing, as it concerns their pockets and dinner tables, and particularly their individual safety, they won't consider you in a favourable manner and, therefore, won't lend their support in a scientific poll and even less so a national election.

The recent Mello TV/Bill Johnson poll found that Mark Golding's favourability, at 17 per cent (February 2022] is lower than his predecessor, Dr Peter Phillips, at 34 per cent in July 2020. The most recent polls also found that the Opposition People's National Party (PNP) is more popular than its leader, at 23 per cent. This sounds like political déjà vu.

Recall Dr Phillips had lodged himself in a similarly invidious position. These poll findings are extremely bad news for 89 Old Hope Road. Golding is now approaching two years at the helm of the PNP. And still a very dark political cloud continues to hover over the 83-year-old PNP.

The mentioned poll findings are supporting an observation which I made in this space several months ago, that Golding was not gaining any significant political traction on the ground. I noted then that the Comrade leader was nearly on E (empty), regarding noticeable political traction, especially among the youth.

It sounds to me that the political fat lady has started to sing these lines: “Goodbye, no use leading with our chins, this is where our story ends, never lovers ever friends. Goodbye, let our hearts call it a day, but before you walk away...” — from that old Frank Sinatra classic, I wish you love.

There is a harsh reality that the PNP cannot escape. The party is effectively carrying Golding on its back, as it did Dr Phillips. The excruciating aches and pains from carrying two party presidents since 2017 is now causing Lumbago, according to highly placed sources in the party.

In our representational politics, the leader carries the party, not the reverse.

Golding, as I see it, is now a clear liability to the PNP. Golding acolytes on social media, who trumpet that the polls are wrong, had better repair their broken political mirrors… and fast.

On social media pursuivants of the RiseUnited faction of the PNP forcefully maintain that the political galaxy is aligned in its favour, but the mentioned scientific polls are showing that a malignant political star hangs over 89 Old Hope Road. The mentioned poll was conducted this January and released last Monday. They are bad omens for Golding.

Some votaries of Golding retort that the mentioned polls are mere snapshots of voters' thinking at a particular time. True! Scientific polls can sometimes be like a swing bridge. But there is another reality that is similarly blindingly obvious. Scientific polls over a period now approaching six years have found that voters continue to rapidly turn their backs on the PNP and its presidents. Something is awfully wrong at 89 Old Hope Road. There is an unpleasant political smell that continues to rise from deep underneath its creaking floorboards. The PNP needs to rip up the foundation and discard the rotting material.

Starting afresh

I believe that, like its fraternal companion, the British Labour Party (BLP), the PNP needs to make some radical shifts.

In 1995, under its then newly-minted leader Tony Blair, the BLP abandoned what is itemised in its constitution as clause 4, essentially “common ownership of industry” — decoded that means nationalisation.

I think the PNP's equivalent of clause 4 is its moribund platform of socialism. Golding says he is wedded to socialism. So did Phillips, and look where it landed him.

Last year Golding and his team criss-crossed the country, apparently expecting that a local government election would have been called. After dozens of spot meetings and group sessions he has not moved the political needle forward. In fact, the needle is moving in the opposite direction. Already the reliable Black-bellied Plovers, Bananaquits, and John Chewits are tweeting that political journeymen, hangers-on, wannabes, has-beens, and maybes — who all fancy themselves to head Norman Manley's party — are cleaning their political bayonets and sharpening ratchet knives long drowned in rust.

Time is not on Golding's side.

On January 30, 2022 I said, among other things, in my The Agenda piece: “On the point of inaction, the People's National Party (PNP) continues to neglect the main agenda of local politics and continues to infuriate issues voters who 89 Old Hope Road desperately need.”

A very recent and glaring example of the PNP's continued trek along the road of tactical political ineptitude was Golding's vote against the extension of states of public emergency in seven crime-ridden police divisions. These were recommended by the high command of our security forces. The country bled buckets of blood for the first 31 days of 2022.

I believe the criminals took the withdrawal of the states of public emergency as a signal that it was open season to kill law-abiding Jamaicans and criminal cronies.

Golding, in my humble view, would do well to publicly acknowledge that he made a terrible mistake and ask the forgiveness of the Jamaican people. I believe that warranted contriteness would win him much-needed political brownie points within and without the PNP. Golding needs to come down from his pomp and pride and simply say, “I was wrong!”

Resetting the PNP

I believe Golding needs to spearhead a redefinition and rebranding of the PNP, similar to what Tony Blair did with the BLP. As it was conceived and constructed, the PNP served its purpose for a time and a season. That time and season has ended. Norman Manley's party needs a new focus, mission, and vision. It would do well to avoid going back to the worst inclinations of the far left. It should also stay far from the extremisms of the far right.

I think the PNP needs to adopt a centrist orientation which is inclusive, embraces the importance of the inseparable relationship between production and consumption, situates capital as equally important as labour, and is unashamedly pro-business, pro-enterprise and pro-fairness, while not kowtowing to those who preach that the invisible hand of market must be allowed to regulate itself.

It seems that far too many in the PNP still have not received the memo — albeit 29 years after Michael Manley proclaimed, “Socialism is dead,” at a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at The University of the West Indies, Mona.

The ball is in Golding's court. He can either choose to sink or swim, recognise the grand opportunity before him and his party, or drown in imminent division, if he continues to embrace an unusable past.

JLP stocks falling fast

Based on the mentioned polls, there is undoubtedly a much more rapid plunge in support for the PNP and its leader when compared to the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and Prime Minister Andrew Holness. The JLP should not take any comfort in this. No song or dance is warranted.

The Mello TV/Bill Johnson polls found that the JLP's favourability has dramatically fallen. In July 2020 the JLP was flying high with a favourability rating of 62 per cent. Approaching two years later, the JLP's favourability has plummeted to 36 per cent.

Some will doubtless argue that the overlapping hardships of the novel coronavirus pandemic have caused governments globally to lose support. True! Some will also argue too that the favourability of local administrations has traditionally nosedived nearing and during the mid-point of their time at the wheel. This is true too.

I think, though, that another reality must also be factored into the steep downward plunge in the favourability of the ruling JLP and Prime Andrew Minister Holness. The JLP has made some giant missteps that have not endeared an electorate which is rapidly losing confidence in the ability of our politics to improve their lives. More and more eligible voters are saying: “A plague on both your houses.” (William Shakespeare). This is how democracies die.

Recall that unprecedented 37 per cent voter turnout in our 18th parliamentary election in 2020, and the 30.8 per cent in our 16th local government election held in 2016. Over many years I have been using this space to, among other things, draw concern to the spiralling voter disinterest in our country. It must concern all well-thinking Jamaicans. I don't foresee that there will be any great enthusiasm for the upcoming parish council elections that will positively shift the low voter turnout trajectory we are on. The party which gets out the majority of its base will win.

Given the massive disaffection for politics in this country, it is not far-fetched that we could very well see a general election in which barely 20 per cent turn out at the polls. This is how democracies die.

Those who would dismiss this as hyperbole should consider this headline: 'Independence error! Only 27 per cent of Jamaicans think the country would be in a worse position if it had remained a British colony' ( The Gleaner, August 3, 2017).

The news item gave these and related details: “Even though the history books have recorded 55 years of political independence, almost half of the country still believe Jamaica made a wrong move when it decided to go it alone on August 6, 1962.

A recently conducted Gleaner-commissioned Bill Johnson poll found that 49 per cent of Jamaicans believe the country would be better off today if it had remained a colony of Great Britain, with only 27 per cent of respondents disagreeing. Of those who think it was a wrong decision to cut the umbilical cord with Britain, 62 per cent say the economy would be stronger while 13 per cent say the country would have better governance.”

Consider this headline, too: 'Military rule — Jamaicans would put army in charge to curtail crime and corruption says survey' ( The Gleaner, March 27, 2018).

This among other significant findings were reported: “The majority of Jamaicans would support the temporary suspension of their rights and accept military rule under a coup in order to curtail high levels of crime and corruption. That is the finding of a comparative study of democracy and governance, as part of the Political Culture of Democracy in Jamaica Survey in the Americas 2016-17. Professor Anthony Harriott of the Institute of Criminal Justice and Security at The University of the West Indies, Mona, presented the findings.”

I have said before in this space, but it bears repeating: The Jamaican State needs a new ambition. This model needs to focus on physical and personal regeneration, not redistribution. The result of a stable economy cannot be prolonged inequality. There is a cry across the globe against the failures of what we commonly call the political left and right. The extremes of that political continuum have not only failed, they have failed miserably. We need to “tek sleep and mark death”, as rural folks say.

Garfield Higgins is an educator and journalist. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or higgins160@yahoo.com