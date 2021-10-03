A walk in the past

High intrigue is not uncommon in Jamaica's political arena. Every so often a real big fascination of great news value grabs ahold of the news cycle for days on end, and the people who pay keen as well as others' cursory attention are, as it were, gripped.

The United States visa saga involving Minister of Science, Energy, and Technology and Member of Parliament for Western Portland Daryl Vaz has had hundreds of Jamaicans firmly fixed to numerous media platforms in recent days. After listening and reading quite a bit of the media reportage, a single question kept reverberating in my head. How much of what officialdom tells us can we swallow as gospel?

Our political history is an important yardstick to inform the present and our future. Among the many lessons, it teaches is: We must treat the word of officialdom with a grain of salt... sometimes a pound of salt.

Crucial, too, is that more media, unfortunately, do not equal more truth, or even more knowledge. Some make the mistake to think that information and knowledge are one and the same. There are not!

“Prove [or test], all things; hold fast that which is good,” advises, 1 Thessalonians 5:21. I agree.

The American visa revocation, now reinstatement, for Daryl Vaz, vis-a-vis revocation and the silence on the reinstatement or non-reinstatement of the US visa of former Member of Parliament for Eastern Kingston and Port Royal and Minister of Energy Phillip Paulwell are matters of great national moment.

I believe the media should continue to sift and dig through the various accounts of who said what, when, and where until the truth floats to the top of the brew. Public interest must always supersede political considerations. Many of the great journalists of old lived by the standard — public interest is supreme.

To demonstrate how crucial this benchmark is, I have included here — especially for readers on the younger side who have not done research into political intrigue in this country — some details related to two monumental news stories which had thousands of Jamaicans riveted.

Why? To ring home that I am not advocating cynicism for officialdom, but advancing healthy scepticism.

Spy Robinson

Who was Albert “Spy” Robinson? Under the caption 'Relationship', journalist extraordinaire and author John Hearne wrote these and related details in an eye-opening article titled 'He was not my patient' in The Daily Gleaner of September 29, 1978.

“On September 4 this year Mr Manley stated that Mr Albert Robinson had never acted as a political spy on his [Michael Manley's] behalf.

“This claim by Michael Manley hardly squares with the facts of letters from Manley to Robinson that suggest a working relationship. Nor does Mr Manley's claim square with Mr O K Melhado's admission that Albert Robinson picked up an SDC [Social Development Commission] vehicle, in the grounds of Jamaica House, for the purposes of security work. Then there is Mr Robinson's occupancy — for over a year, rent-free of a permanent secretary's residence at 1 Sharrow Drive, Kingston 8, after he was no longer working for the prime minister.”

Further to answering the question: Who was Albert Robinson? I draw on this revealing snippet from a very insightful article entitled 'Edward Seaga — defender of freedom and democracy'. It was published in The Gleaner of June 2, 2019. Under the caption 'Attempted ballot box coup' these and related details are adumbrated.

“The 1976 General Election is infamous for widespread electoral fraud. On June 19, Prime Minister Michael Manley declared a state of emergency to combat rising political violence, he said, and to deal with forces that were plotting to overthrow his Government. The December election was marked by widespread fraud and the detention of JLP's [Jamaica Labour Party] candidates and constituency organisers in an effort to politically annihilate the JLP.

“A post-election enquiry revealed that the story about subversion was a tale concocted between PNP [People's National Party] General Secretary D K Duncan and a petty hustler name Albert Robinson to justify the emergency, and behind it all was a diabolical purpose that went beyond one single election. It was an attempt to so corrupt the electoral system, to so intimidate and harass the Opposition, as to ensure victory after victory for the ruling PNP on the same pattern established by Forbes Burnham in Guyana.”

Albert Robinson clearly had very deep connections to the very top of the PNP's stream. Robinson and his activities were evidently far from wholesome. They were not unfamiliar to Michael Manley. The Gleaner, then the King of the Hill as regards news in the 70s, broke the story about Albert “Spy” Robinson's 'more than a passing association' with the then PNP Administration.

Numerous articles by noted Gleaner columnists like Wilmot “Motty” Perkins, David DaCosta, John Hearne, and others kept the sanitising heat of sunlight on Robinson and his relationship with Manley and other top-ranked PNP officers for a long time.

For many months Jamaicans were glued to The Gleaner's reportage on the twists and turns of the infamous Spy Robinson saga. The Old Lady of North Street's chronicle attests that Robinson was an agent provocateur and a liar. His clandestine activities helped to set the stage for one of the most sordid event in this nation's history.

Most foul!

Another particularly nasty episode in this country's history was the Green Bay Massacre. It was one of the darkest days as regard the abuse of human rights in this country. Some political historians would want us to believe that Manley and the PNP should be exempt from ultimate responsibility for Green Bay. Not so!

Green Bay was the germination of rotten seeds planted long before January 5, 1978. Recall a Gleaner article of June 13, 2010 said, among other things: “Likewise... the infamous Garrison gang, a group of PNP toughs, carried out acts of intimidation and perpetrated violence and mayhem on behalf of constituency representative, Michael Manley. This group... was apparently so effective in expelling JLP threats in Central Kingston in 1967 and 1972 that Manley... at a public rally late in 1974 commended the enforcers by their popular names: “I thank the Central Kingston Executive. I thank my pasieros of the Garrison — Skully, Val, Boots, Vinnie, Burry, Bernard, Spar, as a glory” [Gray pages 150-151] ( The Gleaner, June 13, 2010). The result of this sulphuric belch cannot be dissociated from the harrowing experience of January 5, 1978.

Recall members of the Jamaica Defence Force Military Intelligence Unit (MIU) went into Southside, which was an area of Kingston Central, then the constituency of former Prime Minister Michael Manley. Southside was, however, an enclave of the JLP. The army personnel spent upwards of two months gaining the confidence of young, unemployed men. The dispossessed men were promised jobs at $300 per week. Army personnel lured some of those whose confidence they had won into ambulances and took them out to the army shooting range at Green Bay in St Catherine, where a platoon of soldiers waited. Five of our citizens were slaughtered after bullets from a general-purpose machine gun rained down on them. Two escaped. According to the army, they came upon the men offloading a shipment of guns at around midday.

Again, the official authorities of our country sold what rural folks call a hullo. For those who are not familiar with the term it refers to a convenient and/or false explanation given especially to the unsuspecting. The hullo — thought to be from the English word hollow; just a shell, no substance — is generously used in our politics as a defence mechanism to shield embarrassment. It is a crutch for inadequate planning and/or rank ineptitude. Hullo is also the primary asset in the deception arsenal of 'Brer Anancy, king of trickery in local folklore. The hullo was exposed when a Gleaner reporter, David Dacosta, serendipitously got hold of an undeveloped roll of film/photographs, which one of the State agents who had participated in the slaughter at Green Bay had misplaced. It was then that the country found out the truth.

On April 15, 2012 this newspaper published a tear-jerking interview that was written by H G Helps, editor-at-large, with Delroy Anthony Griffiths — a survivor of the Green Bay massacre. In the interview, Griffiths said, among other things:

“ 'Anybody who was not hit by that gun, the macka (prickles) that you had to run into would rip you up and tear you up. I run away when the shooting started, and while I was going through the macka I met up on a soldier, so I turned and run off. He shot at me and I ran away on a lonely road until I reached on a little hill with the sea below,' he said.

“ 'I spent the entire day in the bushes and made my way down from the rocks toward the sea, when I saw some fishermen way out, went on a rock and signalled an X sign to them. I took nearly 20 minutes to make the X sign and I saw a man put up his hand. The fishermen came towards me and said I had to tell them what's going on. I said that the soldiers were coming and if they saw us they would spray us with bullets.

“ 'The water over that side was cold and shark-infested. My knees were knocking,' Griffiths recalled.

“ 'I jumped off in the cold water, got into the boat, and they took me toward Greenwich Farm.

“ 'When I reached there I took off towards Caymanas Park before realising that I should be going the other way towards Southside. It was like I had lost my mind,' he said.”

If Perkins, Dacosta, Hearne, and other journalists had just drank the kool-aid of officialdom. Jamaica would have been poorer for it, much poorer, in fact.

Machiavellian

Some of the principals that are mentioned herein seem to have been operating by guidelines in Niccolò Machiavelli's, The Prince, a short book written over five centuries ago. It is arguably one of the most important guidebooks for politicians who are desirous of acquiring and maintaining power.

Machiavelli posited, inter alia: “It must be understood that a ruler, and especially a new ruler, cannot always act in ways that are always considered good, because in order to maintain his power he is often forced to act treacherously, ruthlessly, and inhumanely and disregard the precepts of religion. Hence, he must be prepared to vary his conduct as the winds of fortune and changing circumstances constrain him. And not deviate from right conduct if possible. But be capable of entering upon the path of wrongdoing when this becomes necessary.” The Prince

Given power, near any human being will play it to his/her singular advantage. Is that what happened in the Vaz, Paulwell visa saga? Who did?

Applause

I applaud the Anglican archbishop of the West Indies The Most Rev Howard Gregory for joining the appeal for the Jamaican Government to embrace mandatory vaccination against COVID-19. I declared my position on that crucial matter weeks ago.

I am not surprised that a few other clergymen have come out swinging against the archbishop as evidence in these comments last Thursday.

“ 'God never raised pastors to administer science, he raised them up to preach the gospel,' Bishop Romeon Facey from Freedom Evangelical Association in Portmore, St Catherine, told the Jamaica Observer.

“ 'The Church has no position calling for mandatory vaccination. That's not the duty of a pastor, and I disagree with the archbishop. I do not believe that vaccines should be mandated because it goes against the human being's free will, and it goes against the freedom of choice that is given to Jamaicans through the constitution and the charter of rights. Everybody has freedom to choose what they do with their body,' Bishop Facey argued.”

So Bishop Facey is quite happy to promote his position, but somehow has concluded that the archbishop's is without merit. This is the kind of absence of thinking which has in my view helped to impoverish this county.

Galileo famously said: “I do not feel obliged to believe that the same God who has endowed us with sense, reason, and intellect has intended us to forgo their use.”

It sounds to me that Bishop Facey has completely discarded reason. This is most dangerous.

Some among us, owing maybe to voluntary ignorance, peculiar titivations, variant forms of fanaticisms, and/or a combination, seem hell-bent on enabling the uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 in our country. Why?

Garfield Higgins is an educator and journalist. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or higgins160@yahoo.com.