Every island for itself…

WE cannot agree to act together in particular ways and remain free to act as we please or as every passing advantage induces us. Caricom must command our collective loyalty. Unless it does, all the machinery that we devise will not suffice to make it work optimally. (Time for Action: The Report of the West Indian Commission, 1992)

The idea of Caricom died on December 16, 2020. The eulogy was delivered on February 25, 2021 in the form of a communiqué that studiously avoided any mention of the decomposing corpse in the middle of our integration movement.

Not many people noticed.

Caricom's dying breath was disguised as a minor diplomatic squabble over Venezuela — a topic that has ceased to excite anyone but the most strung-out political junkie. But, make no mistake, the foundation principles of Caricom — integration, unity, solidarity, coordination — were swept aside. The idea at the very centre of the Caricom experiment could not hold, and things fell irretrievably apart.

Oh, the formalistic, institutional façade of Caricom will continue. There are too many professionals, from too many countries, making too much money, and focusing on too many discrete issues of functional cooperation for the institution to lock up shop and send everyone home.

But, truth be told, the idea of Caricom — that we were one Caribbean people, pooling our sovereignty strategically for the greater good — was always greater than the sum total of its component institutional arrangements. “Caribbean first,” if you will.

The idea of Caricom was that we would settle our disputes internally and face the world collectively. The idea of Caricom was that, even when we could not agree, we certainly would not attack or hijack one another or engage in internecine conflict to curry favour with neo-colonial overlords.

Over years of post-independence struggle and development, Caricom leaders established carefully calibrated concentric circles of solidarity to guide our diplomatic engagements. At the core, Caricom was one unit, united and indivisible. The wider Caribbean was the second circle. African peoples third. Latin Americans fourth. The nations of the developing south fifth. The Western troika of Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom sixth. And the wider developed world, seventh. Even as the outer circles and orbits changed over time, Caricom was conceived to be forever at the centre of our diplomatic universe; like the sun, unchanging and immutable.

Until December 16, 2020.

On that day, at the Organization of American States (OAS), an almost implausible series of events destroyed any semblance of Caricom solidarity. The excellent accounts of former Jamaican Ambassador Curtis Ward and current Antigua Ambassador Sir Ronald Saunders are worth reading for a full understanding of the farce and its implications. For the purpose of this humble piece, the facts are these:

A representative of Venezuelan politician Juan Guaidó, purportedly speaking on behalf of Venezuela, blamed Trinidad and Tobago for the deaths of a boatload of Venezuelan migrants. The Guaidó representative didn't mince words, calling Trinidad and Tobago “cruel” and “inhuman” in its treatment of Venezuelan migrants. Of course, the real reason for Guaidó's ire was that Trinidad and Tobago does not recognise his ridiculous claim to be the “interim president” of Venezuela.

Stop there for a minute. Let's note a few points: Venezuela is not a member of the OAS. The country filed its withdrawal documents back in 2017.

Juan Guaidó used to be the head of Venezuela's National Assembly. When the United States objected to the re-election of Nicolas Maduro as fraudulent in 2018, it declared that it was recognising Guaidó as Venezuela's interim president on the basis of his presidency of the National Assembly. About one quarter of the world's 193 nations followed the US's lead. However, Guaidó did not participate in the subsequent 2020 parliamentary elections, and thus lost his post in the National Assembly.

If the US position is that Maduro is illegitimate and that, constitutionally, the president of the National Assembly should be recognised as the interim head of government, that person ain't Guaidó. Even the European Union — no friend of the Maduro Administration — downgraded Guaidó's status from interim president to “privileged interlocutor”, based on the fact that he did not run in the last elections.

Although Guaidó is speaking, accusing, and debating at the OAS, he's not paying membership dues like the other countries; because, he's not a country.

Of note, too, the migrants perished in Venezuelan waters, not Trinidadian waters. They were likely en route to Trinidad and Tobago, but they weren't there yet.

Guaidó launched his broadside against Trinidad and Tobago at a meeting of the OAS Permanent Council. The chair of that meeting was Jamaica, who, as chair, was performing a role similar to that of a parliamentary speaker of the House. In other words, Jamaica could rule on whether to hear, accept, or reject the Guaidó attack.

OAS members Antigua and Barbuda and St Vincent and the Grenadines objected to Guaidó's motion on a series of procedural grounds:

* Guaidó is not a country

* He did he even contest elections

* Venezuela is not a member of the OAS

* This is foolishness.

Trinidad and Tobago added specifics: We are generously accommodating over 15,000 Venezuelan migrants as we speak. These particular migrants died in Venezuelan waters. The representative is out of place.

The attack went to a vote. Guaidó's non-State, interlocutor representative was allowed to cast a vote equal to all other OAS members. But, even with Guaido's vote, the attack on a Caricom member state could only succeed if other Caricom states broke ranks and voted against one of their own. Impossible, right? Wrong.

Three Caricom members — The Bahamas, Haiti and Jamaica — all voted against the interest of Trinidad and Tobago. Coupled with the Guaidó ballot, the motion passed by a single vote.

Let's recap: An unelected Venezuelan Opposition politician has a seat at the OAS — a body that only admits States as members, not political parties. That unelected politician brought a damning charge against Trinidad and Tobago — a Caricom member state. He blamed Trinidad and Tobago for events that occurred outside of the territory of Trinidad and Tobago. Jamaica — a Caricom member state — was chairing the meeting, with the power to allow or block the charges. The legality of the action was challenged by Antigua and Barbuda, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago — all Caricom member states. When the issue came up for a vote, Jamaica, Haiti, and The Bahamas sided with Guaidó's claim.

Incredible!

You may ask yourself: So what? What was new here? Haven't we argued and disagreed about Venezuela in the past? Aren't we split on China vs Taiwan? Don't some of us always kowtow to Washington more than others? Isn't Jamaica vs Trinidad a constant internal tension between the most advanced and largest English-speaking members of the group, anchoring the north and south poles of the Caribbean grouping? The answer to all those questions is that, this time, with ample opportunity and just cause to save a fellow member State from international censure, Caricom member states not only declined to come to the aid of one of their own, but explicitly supported the attack. This is new and wholly unprecedented territory for Caricom.

Regional integration bodies don't behave like this. The European Union, for example, does not behave like this. The EU has high representatives who coordinate their public declarations and who ensure that they have a common front, however bland and watered down it may be, to ensure that no one is offended. EU member states do not practise public diplomatic self-immolation.

Even outside of treaty arrangements, close allies will abstain from criticising each other, instead of engaging in frontal attacks. Rarely do the UK and the USA conflict openly with each other. Rarely will you hear the BRIC countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China) publicly supporting attacks on each other.

Of course, Caricom's disunity and disloyalty didn't spring up organically. The Donald Trump Administration in the US worked hard to deepen divisions among Caricom in a single-minded pursuit of regime change in Venezuela. Trump went as far to invite a select group of Caribbean countries to his Mar-a-Lago resort for a mini-summit, while excluding other countries from the party. To hear the invitees tell it, the summit was going to usher in a new era of USA-Caribbean relations — jobs, investments, assistance and the like. The undisguised quid pro quo was those countries' continued and unquestioning support of American efforts to remove the Maduro Government in Venezuela.

Today, Trump is gone, Maduro is still in office, and none of the loftily promised American goodies have arrived. The only casualties are Caricom solidarity and our diminished strategic power.

Post-Mar-a-Lago, and post-OAS, international actors will be forgiven for believing that Caricom is not only willing to disagree publicly, but its member states are also willing to turn on each other in pursuit of fleetingly temporary and ill-defined offers of assistance from great powers.

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, echoing British statesman Lord Palmerston from a century earlier, often said that America has no permanent friends, only permanent interests. The idea of Caricom was to refute that adage vis-à-vis our community and to assert that we are bound together by history and by treaty as not only friends, but as a single, sovereign organism of one Caribbean people.

The treaty that governs Caricom relations, the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas, repeatedly stresses the importance of friendly relations and solidarity among member states. According to the treaty, we're supposed to “promote the development of friendly...relations among the member states...co-ordinate the foreign policies of the member States...and enhance co-ordination of member states' foreign and economic policies”. Crucially, the treaty also advises us to “co-ordinate the positions of the member states in intergovernmental organisations in whose activities such states participate”. The OAS is one such intergovernmental organisation.

Nothing in the treaty contemplates a situation in which one Caricom member would blatantly excoriate, attack, or ambush another member in public. Quite the opposite. The idea behind Caricom is that we are a family. We would close ranks around each other in public, and settle our differences in private.

That is what died on December 16, 2020.

Another foundational principle of Caricom died on December 16: That of sovereignty. Small island states have often cited sovereign equality and the sovereign right of countries to manage their internal affairs as essential to the international law that allows tiny countries to survive among the mighty and powerful countries of the world. In blessing the interference of a non-state into the affairs of Trinidad and Tobago, in holding Trinidad liable for events that occurred outside its own borders, and in supporting regime change in Venezuela, we have scuppered Caricom's reputation as a faithful defender of sovereignty and the rights of states to exist free of external coercion.

When sovereignty dies, the idea of pooled sovereignty is the next fatality. When solidarity dies, it's every island for itself.

That is where we are now.

Editor' note: This commentary was first published on Gonsalves' blog, Firm Meditation, on March 8, 2021. Read tomorrow's Daily Observer for the conclusion of this piece.

Camillo Gonsalves is the minister of finance, economic planning and information technology of St Vincent and the Grenadines.